Anti 5G USB Stick: Will This £283 Device Save People From 5G Radiation?

The conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak have evidently taken over the internet. While some believe that the ongoing pandemic originated from bats, others are convinced that 5G connection is the reason behind the outbreak. Many official authorities have already clarified that 5G connectivity does not have any connection with the ongoing pandemic but that hasn't stopped people from believing what they do.

Previously, various 5G towers in the UK and other parts of the world were destroyed by people who believed they caused COVID-19. Now, it is revealed that a scam company has launched a 5G Bioshield USB stick which apparently protects people from 5G radiations by creating a shield around them. The product is obviously fake as many reports have already found out that the 5G Bioshield USB stick worth £283 or £799 (If bought a 3-pack) is actually a regular $6 USB stick with 128MB of storage.

Fake 5G Bioshield USB stick

Image courtesy - 5G Bioshield official website

The 5G Bioshield has been proven to be fake by almost every possible news portal but the company selling them is confident with their product and the price at which it comes. The product is being sold currently in the UK majorly and will reportedly be shipping across the globe soon. The official website of 5G Bioshield makes some blatant claims as to how their product helps users to buy it.

Uses of 5G Bioshield (Fake)

Revitalization and balancing or electric fields from sources such as laptops, telephones, WLAN, tablets, etc.

Balancing geo-biological disturbances in the natural habitat and surroundings

Full-spectrum balancing of biological organisms like animals, humans and plants.

Harmonization of homes, schools, offices, trains, vehicles, including aircraft.

Helps in emotional and psychological stabilization. Allowing users to take a step back from radiation heavy environments and boosting their immune system.

Improvement of memory, speed and efficiency along with increased concentration power.

The uses of 5G Bioshield stated above have been noted on the official website of the company. It is evident that the claims made by the company cannot be fulfilled as the product they are seeing has been deemed as fake by many. The 5G Bioshieldalso claims to use a 'holographic nano-layer catalyst technology' but the holographic stickers on their USB sticks have been recognized to be cheap stickers available on Alibaba online store.

