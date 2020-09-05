Apple's IPhone 12 To Have 'slow' 5G For All The Users, But Why? Know Details

Before the iPhone 12 series' launch, some leaks have revealed several features and specifications about the smartphone which includes 5G. However, a recent leak about the iPhone 12 series smartphones makes a shocking revelation about the upcoming iPhones that you have been waiting for so eagerly. The iPhone 12 leaks say that the smartphone will have a slower 5G than what users have been expecting.

Will iPhone 12 series smartphones have a slower 5G speed?

According to a recent report by Forbes, iPhone 12 smartphones may have a slower 5G interface and only the iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone by Apple will support the faster 5G interface. As per the report, iPhone 12 lower-end smartphones will have a more common 5G service whereas the high-end member of the iPhone family, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will support a millimetre-wave 5G.

Also Read | iPhone 12 Video Leaked From Alleged Pre-production Stage On YouTube; Watch Here

Why will other smartphones in iPhone 12 line-up support slower 5G?

According to the report, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.5 inches long body whereas other upcoming Apple smartphones are smaller in comparison. This gives iPhone 12 Pro Max enough space to sport an antenna which is required for a faster millimetre-wave 5G service. This is one of the major reason why the American organisation might not provide the fast 5G service to other smartphones in other iPhone 12 series.

Also Read | iPhone 12 To Be Launched In Lower Grade 4G Spectrum? Report Suggests So

This is how the premium 5G compatibility will be available in the new iPhone 12 Pro Max, it will only be offered in a few countries. These countries are reportedly said to be the United States of America, Korea, and Japan. In other countries, this model will have a radio frequency spectrum that will be lower than Sub-6Hz 5G. A radio frequency spectrum of Sub-6Hz 5G will be beneficial for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus model. This is because Sub-6GHz 5G frequency spectrum is much faster than the 4G frequency spectrum.

Also Read | iPhone 12 Camera to have a better Marquee feature than Google Pixel 4

Apart from this, Jon Prosser had earlier leaked some interesting details about iPhone Pro Max's support for LiDAR sensor, display (which he claims to be 6.7-inch long) and much more. Nevertheless, The iPhone 12 is said to release at the end of October 2020.

Also Read | iPhone 12 Pro Max Features Leaked! Camera Will Feature LiDAR Scanner