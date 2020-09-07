IPhone 12 Leaks Reveal Apple’s Surprise Hardware Upgrade, Know Details

iPhone 12 leaks have been mesmerising fans due to the curiosity around its exciting specifications before the grand launch. However, while some leaks were expected by the iPhone lovers, there are still so many leaks that have surprised fans completely. Nevertheless, a recent report by Forbes.com says that iPhone 12 will have a magnetic ring at the back. So, here is all you need to know about it.

iPhone 12 leaks reveal details about its hardware update

According to a report by Forbes, iPhone 12 has received a major hardware update in which the smartphone will support a magnetic coil at the back of its body. The iPhone 12 leaks by a popular YouTuber, Filip Koroy (EverythingApplePro), shared a video about the same on this channel. The video shows how the coil looks inside the body of Apple's upcoming smartphone.

As per the video, the iPhone 12 model will have a magnetic coil behind it which seems to occupy most of the space in the smartphone. The reports reveal that this hardware update is to help boost the wireless charging capability of iPhone 12 models. The YouTuber says that the coil might also make magnetic mobile covers/cases more effective as it will release enough magnetic force to ensure the phone's safety. The Magnetic coil revealed by EverythingApplePro looks like a small badminton racket, have a look in the video below.

iPhone 12 release date

According to what Prosser said, Apple will most likely have the iPhone 12 launch event on October 12, 2020. He also mentioned that the pre-orders for the new iPhone will start right after a week of the launch event. Jon Prosser revealed that the iPhone 12 would be announced on October 12 while the shipping would start from October 19. In his post, he also claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro devices would go on sale somewhere in November.

I’ll just leave this here in case... https://t.co/9umqJqSzwq — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 1, 2020

iPhone 12 price in India

Apple iPhone 12 smartphone price in India is likely to be Rs 74,900. iPhone 12 is reportedly said to be available in three colours. The 5G iOS smartphone is reported to come in Dark Navy Blue, White, and Space Grey colours.

