Among Us New Update And Patch Notes Details: Is There A New Map Coming?

Among Us is an online multiplayer game developed and published by Innersloth. Enjoying massive popularity by Android users, the 2D co-op game has become one of the best games on Play Store. However, as the game keeps on getting more love from the players, developers keep rolling out new updates. Similarly, a new Among Us update has been rolled out a few hours ago. If you have been wondering about Among Us update or patch notes, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Among Us Scary glitch experienced by players: Here's more information about new bu

New Among Us update patch notes

Anonymous Voting - All votes appear as grey

Task Bar Modes - Always mode works like normal, Meeting mode updates it during meetings, and invisible removes the bar entirely.

MIRA: Comms sabotage will clear security logs

Added symbols to fix wires task

Added cosmetics to meeting screen

Various bug fixes

Also Read | How many people play Among Us? Why is the video game so popular?

Among Us new map on the way!

As per a report by RealSport 101, a new map is going to be rolled out in the coming time. The new Among Us map will have several new features, apart from being a bigger map. The map will also introduce new and currently unknown tasks and it is said to be themed after Henry Stickmin, an old InnerSloth title.

Also Read | How to update Among Us on iPhone: Easy tutorial to update the social deduction game

How to download Among Us?

Among Us is currently available on mobile (Android and iOS), and Windows PC via Steam. The game is available on Google Play and the App Store for free; however, it offers a number of in-game purchases.

If you are a PC user, you will actually have to pay $4.99 to purchase the game via Steam. To download the title, you first need to log in to your Steam account and tap 'Add to cart' to purchase the game. Click on 'Purchase for Myself' and complete the payment to install the game. Once the installation is complete, the game will be added to your Library.

Interestingly, Among Us also comes with cross-platform support for Windows PC and mobile platforms. Cross-play is available in the game for both local and online game modes. This means that you can easily play the game with your friends or even strangers on other platforms.

Also Read | 'Eris Loris's' Among Us hack boots players out of the game, distresses fans