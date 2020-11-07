TVOS 14.2 Update; Check Out What's New In Apple's Latest TVOS 14.2 Update

Quick links:
Apple had released a new software for its different devices together. iOS 14, iPadOS 14, TVOS 14, and WatchOS 7 were released together. Apple has now also released an update for these devices together which are iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, TVOS 14.2, and WatchOS 7.2. Apple constantly releases updates for its software addressing issues that may be hampering its functioning. All new versions of an operating system are buggy and they need updates to get perfected. TVOS has just received a new update and people have been wondering what is new in TVOS 14.2 update:
Also read: IOS 14.2 Wallpapers: The Latest Apple Update Brings 8 New Wallpapers
Also read: Should You Upgrade To IOS 14.2? Pros And Cons Of The New Update Explained
Apple is known to not release the changelog for its new updates and the same is the case for the latest TVOS update. No information about the latest TVOS 14.2 has been officially announced by Apple. Beta testers have also mentioned that no new features were up for trial in the beta version of the software. So it is assumed the update is just a common bug fix update, but it could be a bug affecting all devices as updates for all devices have come together. This update is free and users can head on to ‘settings’ and then ‘software update’ on their AppleTV to update their TVOS.
Quite a few significant improvements have been made to the new TVOS. TVOS 14 Features include:
Also read: IOS 14.2 Features: List Of All New Features With The Latest IOS Update
Also read: IOS 14.2 Battery Optimization For AirPods And AirPods Pro Models