TVOS 14.2 Update; Check Out What's New In Apple's Latest TVOS 14.2 Update

Apple had released a new software for its different devices together. iOS 14, iPadOS 14, TVOS 14, and WatchOS 7 were released together. Apple has now also released an update for these devices together which are iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, TVOS 14.2, and WatchOS 7.2. Apple constantly releases updates for its software addressing issues that may be hampering its functioning. All new versions of an operating system are buggy and they need updates to get perfected. TVOS has just received a new update and people have been wondering what is new in TVOS 14.2 update:

What is new in TVOS 14.2 update?

Apple is known to not release the changelog for its new updates and the same is the case for the latest TVOS update. No information about the latest TVOS 14.2 has been officially announced by Apple. Beta testers have also mentioned that no new features were up for trial in the beta version of the software. So it is assumed the update is just a common bug fix update, but it could be a bug affecting all devices as updates for all devices have come together. This update is free and users can head on to ‘settings’ and then ‘software update’ on their AppleTV to update their TVOS.

TVOS 14 Features

Quite a few significant improvements have been made to the new TVOS. TVOS 14 Features include:

Improved Multi-user support

The multi-user feature was introduced in TVOS 13 and has been improved for gaming TVOS 14. Users can now keep a record of their own individual achievements. Any game closed in Apple Arcade will open wherever it was left at for that individual, this holds true even when multiple users are playing the same game.

Support for Xbox Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive controllers has been added.

Control Center Design Rehaul

The Control Center in Apple TV has undergone a complete redesign. Apple has made it look a lot closer to iOS and iPadOS.

User profile options have been added to the top window

Home Security Features

TVOS 14 will provide the option of displaying home security footage on Apple TV through the Homekit application.

Apple TV will also be able to tell the user who’s at the door with help of ‘Faces’ in their photos application, provided the camera supports facial recognition.

Picture-in-Picture

One of the most used functionality updates is coming to TVOS 14. Picture-in-Picture will help the user to view any video even after exiting the application. This will be extremely beneficial for multi-tasking.

Audio and Video sharing has been improved

A more streamlined method for sharing multimedia between Apple’s devices.

Users can display photos and videos on the Apple TV upto 4k resolution with the help of the photos application and Airplay in the iPhone and the iPad.

Audio sharing has also been streamlined and users can switch devices with just the help of a single button.

