What Are The New Emojis For IOS 14.2? 100 New Emojis Introduced By Apple

Apple recently dropped iOS 14.2 which includes a number of changes, important bug fixes, and more. However, the key feature for fans around the world is the addition of over 100 new emojis. The latest iOS is all about allowing people to design their own home screens and icons which was not allowed in the previous versions of the OS, thus, it is only understandable that the company is allowing its users to express themselves freely with the emojis. Check out the all-new emojis iOS 14.2 below:

What are the new emojis for iOS 14.2?

The new iOS 14.2 emojis are all about inclusivity. While the LGBTQ+ flag was in the emoji roster of previous iOS versions, Apple has now included a transgender flag too. Besides this, the two people hugging emoji is also a new addition to the extended emoji library. Some insects and animals have been included in the emoji library too. However, the key feature of iOS 14.2 emojis is the gender-inclusive alternative to many stereotypical male emojis.

An alternative to the Santa Claus emoji has been launched by Apple. It is currently being regarded as the Mx Claus along with Mrs Claus. Besides this, the tuxedo-wearing emojis is also no longer confined to the male gender role and the veils are no longer limited to women. This means that users will be able to better express themselves with the gender-inclusive emojis like a woman wearing a tuxedo and a man wearing a veil.

Gender options for the tuxedo and veil wearing emojis are new in this iOS release, approved as part of Emoji 13.0 earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/M2bogZRgRU — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) September 29, 2020

Users need to note that iOS 14.2 emojis are by far limited only to the beta version. By the time the stable edition is released for Apple users around next month, the lineup is expected to grow furthermore. One of the most requested emoji through multiple viral memes was the one where a smiling face can be seen shedding a tear. The requested meme emoji has also been added to the list of emojis. Besides this, the bottle feeding emoji is also one of the many emojis included in the new list. This emoji also has the option of selecting a woman, man, or a gender-neutral person. Check it out below:

Coming soon to iOS 14.2 public release, now available in iOS 14.2 beta: Smiling Face with Tear pic.twitter.com/3YfZhNbkVB — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) September 29, 2020

