IOS 14.2 Wallpapers: The Latest Apple Update Brings 8 New Wallpapers

The iOS 14.2 upgrade has made its way officially to iPhones around the world and along with it, iOS 14.2 wallpapers have also been revealed by Apple. As of now, the wallpapers are the top feature of the new upgrade along with the latest inclusion of emojis. Check out the latest eight iOS 14.2 new wallpapers and the official release noted of the 14.2 upgrade below -

iOS 14.2 wallpapers

iOS 14.2 adds 8 new wallpapers, a pleasant surprise. pic.twitter.com/rax0GqdLuM — Kevin Accettulla (@kevinaccettulla) November 5, 2020

iOS 14.2 wallpapers 😍 so good pic.twitter.com/taAlQVGFcs — apple io (@Pr2007Rohan) October 29, 2020

iOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emojis, and more

Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged

Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

This release also fixes the following issues:

Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock

Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched

The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode

Reminders could default to times in the past

Photos widget may not display content

Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit

Next-hour precipitation chart description in Weather could incorrectly indicate when precipitation stops

Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls

The screen could be black during Netflix video playback

Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via Siri

Apple Watch app may unexpectedly close when opened

Workout GPS routes or Health data are prevented from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users

Audio is incorrectly labelled as “Not Playing” in the CarPlay Dashboard

Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly

Exposure Notifications is disabled when restoring iPhone from iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration

