IOS 14.2 Wallpapers: The Latest Apple Update Brings 8 New Wallpapers

Quick links:
The iOS 14.2 upgrade has made its way officially to iPhones around the world and along with it, iOS 14.2 wallpapers have also been revealed by Apple. As of now, the wallpapers are the top feature of the new upgrade along with the latest inclusion of emojis. Check out the latest eight iOS 14.2 new wallpapers and the official release noted of the 14.2 upgrade below -
Also read: iOS 14.2 battery optimization for AirPods and AirPods Pro models
iOS 14.2 adds 8 new wallpapers, a pleasant surprise. pic.twitter.com/rax0GqdLuM— Kevin Accettulla (@kevinaccettulla) November 5, 2020
Also read: iOS 14.2 features: List of all new features with the latest iOS update
iOS 14.2 wallpapers 😍 so good pic.twitter.com/taAlQVGFcs— apple io (@Pr2007Rohan) October 29, 2020
iOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:
Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emojis, and more
Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions
Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe
Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged
Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing
New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home
Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay
Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio
Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities
Also read: What are the new emojis for iOS 14.2? 100 new emojis introduced by Apple
This release also fixes the following issues:
Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock
Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched
The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode
Reminders could default to times in the past
Photos widget may not display content
Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit
Next-hour precipitation chart description in Weather could incorrectly indicate when precipitation stops
Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls
The screen could be black during Netflix video playback
Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via Siri
Apple Watch app may unexpectedly close when opened
Workout GPS routes or Health data are prevented from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users
Audio is incorrectly labelled as “Not Playing” in the CarPlay Dashboard
Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly
Exposure Notifications is disabled when restoring iPhone from iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration
Also read: How to Organise apps on iPhone iOS 14? Know how to use the new operating system