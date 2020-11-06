Last Updated:

IOS 14.2 Wallpapers: The Latest Apple Update Brings 8 New Wallpapers

iOS 14.2 wallpapers have been introduced in the latest update which has been rolled put for people around the world. Read to know more details -

Written By
Amir Khollam
ios 14.2 wallpapers

The iOS 14.2 upgrade has made its way officially to iPhones around the world and along with it, iOS 14.2 wallpapers have also been revealed by Apple. As of now, the wallpapers are the top feature of the new upgrade along with the latest inclusion of emojis. Check out the latest eight iOS 14.2 new wallpapers and the official release noted of the 14.2 upgrade below - 

Also read: iOS 14.2 battery optimization for AirPods and AirPods Pro models

iOS 14.2 wallpapers

Also read:  iOS 14.2 features: List of all new features with the latest iOS update

iOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

  • Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emojis, and more

  • Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

  • Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

  • Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged

  • Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

  • New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

  • Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay

  • Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

  • Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

Also read: What are the new emojis for iOS 14.2? 100 new emojis introduced by Apple

This release also fixes the following issues:

  • Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock

  • Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched

  • The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode

  • Reminders could default to times in the past

  • Photos widget may not display content

  • Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit

  • Next-hour precipitation chart description in Weather could incorrectly indicate when precipitation stops

  • Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls

  • The screen could be black during Netflix video playback

  • Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via Siri

  • Apple Watch app may unexpectedly close when opened

  • Workout GPS routes or Health data are prevented from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users

  • Audio is incorrectly labelled as “Not Playing” in the CarPlay Dashboard

  • Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly

  • Exposure Notifications is disabled when restoring iPhone from iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration

Also read: How to Organise apps on iPhone iOS 14? Know how to use the new operating system

First Published:
COMMENT