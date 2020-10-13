Apple 'Hi, Speed' Event: From IPhone 12 to AirTags; Here's What To Expect

Apple Inc on October 13 will host its virtual event titled 'Hi, Speed', where the company is slated to launch four iPhone 12 models. The company held a similar event in September, where it launched Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4th Gen, iPad 8th Gen, etc. Usually, Apple unveils its new iPhone models in the September event, but this time around due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the company had to delay the release.

The Apple event will be streamed across various platforms like the company's official website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV App. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. PDT and like the September event, it is expected to be a high-production pre-recorded show.

Read: Apple Diwali Offer To Have AirPods Free With IPhone 11+ ; Check Details About The Deal

iPhone 12

If rumours are to believed, Apple will launch four iPhone models at the event, including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Media reports suggest that iPhone 12 mini, which is expected to be the cheapest among the lot, will be priced at $699 (around Rs 51,100) for 64 GB model. The iPhone 12 base model will be available at $799 (around Rs 58,400), while the Pro and Pro Max base models are expected to go on sale for $999 (around Rs 73,299) and $1,099 (around Rs 80, 636) respectively.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are expected to come in four colour options - Black, White, Blue, Green, and Red. The premium variants of Apple phones are rumoured to come in Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue colour options. Some reports also suggest that there won't be a charging adapter inside the Apple iPhone 12 box and customers will have to buy a 20W charger separately. This may be because Apple wants its customers to adapt to future no-port iPhones or some suggest because the company wants increased margins.

Read: Apple Is Rolling Out Gender-neutral Santa Emoji With New IOS 14.2 Update

HomePod mini

The Apple logo for the event invite has been coupled with circular rings which represent Siri, there have been rumours about the company also introducing a new lineup of smaller HomePod models. Media reports suggest that the Homepod mini will be half the size of original HomePods by Apple. The HomePod mini is expected to come at a lower price to compete with low-priced speakers from Amazon and Google.

Read: Is There A Problem With IOS 14? Find Out What Apple Has To Say About The Upgrade

AirTags

It is expected that the Cupertino-based company will launch the GPS-enabled device that will allow users to track the location of their valuable products if they have been pre-attached with AirTags. It is rumoured that the device will allow owners to track their items using augmented reality on iPhones, iPads, AR Glasses.

AirPods Studio

Media reports suggest that Apple on October 13 will unveil all-new headphones named AirPods Studio, which will come with superior noise cancellation and better sound quality. If rumours are to believed, AirPods Studio will be launched in two variants, a luxury and a standard and will be priced at somewhere around $600.

Read: What Is The Apple Hi Speed Event? Apple's Virtual Event Explained

