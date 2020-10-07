What Is The Apple Hi Speed Event? Apple's Virtual Event Explained

Apple's September event was titled 'Time Flies' where the tech giant company dropped its latest lineup of Apple Watch and iPad. This time around, Apple has announced a virtual event for October 13 titled 'Hi, Speed'. While the company has not done events just one month apart in the past years, the uncertainties of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to go this route as the production on the latest line up of iPhone 12s was substantially delayed. Read below to know what is the Apple Hi, Speed event which will take place virtually on October 13, 2020.

Apple's Hi, Speed event

This year's iPhone lineup has been subjected to many leaks who have confirmed that the latest devices will be coming with 5G support. Thus, the name 'Hi, Speed' fits perfectly for the event. While the launch of iPhone 12 has not been confirmed by Apple; it never confirms a lineup before bringing it on-stage. Similar to the Time Flies event, Hi, Speed is also expected to be a high-production pre-recorded event.

The invite for the event itself leaves a few hints. The Hi, Speed tagline for the event is evidently a clear hint at the faster 5G iPhone coupled with the latest A14 processor. The Apple logo has been coupled with circular rings which represent Siri, there have been rumours about the company also introducing a new lineup of smaller HomePod models. The Apple event will be streamed across various platforms like the company's official website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV App.

The event is expected to primarily focus on the iPhone 12 lineup. This year-round, Apple will be announcing 4 new iPhone 12 models ranging from 5.4-inch to 6.7 inches in size. The standard iPhone 12 model is also expected to house an OLED display and 5G connectivity. Whereas, instead of a curved display novelty factor, all the iPhone 12s across the lineup are expected to feature flat edges, similar to the older iPhone 4 and 5.

