Is There A Problem With IOS 14? Find Out What Apple Has To Say About The Upgrade

Apple users across the world will not deny that iOS 14, is one of the best things that has happened to them since they bought their iPhone. It is indeed one of the best generational upgrades that Apple has rolled out in years. However, like most things, if its too good to be true, it probably isn’t true. Apple’s iOS 14 is far from being bug-free. Apple has recently confirmed that there are a plethora of serious problems with its iOS 14. Read on to know more.

Read | IOS 14 Issues: Common Bugs Spotted In The Latest IPhone Update

What is the matter with iOS 14?

In an official post on its website, Apple has revealed that there are seven significant data and battery-related problems with iOS 14 and watchOS 7. The company further stated that at the moment the only fix for these bugs is to “erase all content and settings from your iPhone”. Apple has further broken these issues down and classified as relating to the iPhone’s Activity, Health and Fitness apps.

There is also the broader problem of “Increased battery drain on the iPhone or Apple Watch.” A report on MacRumours stated that the complaints related to Apple Watches are not new. In fact, in recent months they have been growing rapidly.

Read | Apple accidentally reveals details about iPhone 12 before its release, find out

In fact, recently many iPhone and Apple Watch users took to twitter and complained about the battery drain causing Apple support to promptly reply and also note down the mounting list of complaints which have dawned with the new upgrade. On its website, Apple has stated that most of these problems are easily fixable. In spite of that, a complete data wipe is also a nuclear option for those users who have been facing this for a long time and are probably growing impatient. Moreover, Apple has claimed that users can rest assured that the iOS 14.0.2 is being fast-tracked as we speak.

@AppleSupport Whoa. iOs 14.0.1 major battery drain, days later. Whyyyyyyyy? Sigh. Hate having to recharge mid day again. Battery health 92%. iPhone 11. Should not be so. — Livin' (@LJDEM) September 30, 2020

The battery drain with the iOS 14 update is ridiculous, feel like I shouldn’t have done it 🙃😅

comeeee on @Apple @AppleSupport — courtney_paige (@courtney_paige) October 3, 2020

Updated iOS 14 on iPhone major battery drain and over heating. Pls help? — Rookie D (@RookieD8) September 30, 2020

@AppleSupport ... good grief! iOS 14.0.1 ... the battery life drain ... you’re killing me with this. My brand new phone and I can’t take anymore! #newiosupdateplease — Wendy Bryan (@Bryan31030) September 29, 2020

Read | iPhone 12 mini leaks: Launch date, specifications, pricing and other details

iPhone and the long-standing issue of battery drain

The Mac Rumors report has stated that in the recent year's battery drain has been a persistent bugbear for iPhone owners. However, it has still not deterred Apple from taking the risky and possibly perilous decision of launching the iPhone 12 range with smaller batteries than their equivalent iPhone 11 models. This can seem particularly bizarre to the iPhone users as iPhones are also equipped with Qualcomm’s power-hungry 5G modems - hardware that has forced rivals to fit larger batteries.

Read | iPhone 12 mini to cost $700 but shall not have 5G connectivity: Reports