Apple Issues Guidelines On How To Keep Your Devices Clean Amid Coronavirus Dread

Apple has recently updated its guidelines for cleaning all their devices. Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus, there has been a surge of people who wish to disinfect their various Apple devices and these guidelines will help apple users in determining how they should do it perfectly.

Still on Corona virus a lot is being said about hand washing but yet a lot of us still don’t know the correct way to wash our hands.



Here’s a video demonstrating how to.



NB: You should was your hands for about 20 seconds (sing happy birthday song twice)



RT so others can see pic.twitter.com/C4lTR6s2cE — Ibadan Tasha Cobbs (@T0_0LU) February 28, 2020

The new advice was posted by Apple on their support website on Monday 9 and suggests that if one wants to disinfect their devices they can gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product. These include the display, keyboard, and other exterior surfaces.

The new guidelines also added that one should not use bleach and should at all cost avoid getting moisture in any of the openings of the device. They also advised users not to submerge their products in any cleaning agents and also advised users to not use them on any fabric or leather.

Read: Android's Facial Recognition Feature To Be More Secure Than Apple's iPhone; Here's Why

Read: Netflix, Apple, Lionsgate Withdraw From SXSW Festival Over Coronavirus Scare

Before this update to its guidelines, Apple has greatly advised against using disinfectant wipes on any of its products. Apple still discourages excessive wiping. In its updated guidelines, Apple did not specifically mention the recent rapid spread of the coronavirus but the spread of the deadly virus is likely the cause as per reports.

Most effective way

But more important than disinfecting one's devices is washing one's hands thoroughly. As per reports washing one's hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds is the most effective way to kill the coronavirus that might have accumulated on one's hands. Using alcohol-based hand sanitizers is also an effective substitute if handwash facilities are not available.

Read: Apple's New IOS 14 Updates May Help You Unsend Texts From IMessage App

Read: IOS 14 Code Reveals Apple's Next Move With iPhone 9, New IPad Pro, And More; Read!