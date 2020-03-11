IOS 14 Code Reveals Apple's Next Move With IPhone 9, New IPad Pro, And More; Read!

The recent iOS 14 code leak has revealed the new refreshes of Apple's many popular gadgets. The news revealed information about the newer upgrades given to forthcoming updates and gadgets including the new iPad Pro, iPhone 9, and more. The leak also indicated that Apple is going to modify the TV remote to excite its users.

New AR for iPad Pro

The leaked iOS 14 code revealed that the upcoming iPad Pro modifications will include a new triple-lens camera array which many were already expecting. The most alluring factor for iPad lovers is that this new addition to Apple's tablet family will include a time-of-flight 3D sensor, a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens.

The iPad Pro's time-of-flight sensor is most likely to have the new intoxicating feature of augmented reality. The app will allow users to get more information about the world around them via AR.

iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2

The wait for many iPhone lovers is soon going to find its end as the iOS 14 code also unveiled details about the upcoming iPhone 9. The iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 will support Touch ID and Express Transit capabilities. These are amongst the major factors that Apple Inc is hoping that many older iPhone users like iPhone 6 will choose to upgrade their smartphones with this innovation.

According to the reports, netizens can expect the new iPhone 9 to be launched by spring 2020. The popularly called iPhone SE 2 will be supported by iOS 14 which will also serve as one of the reasons to opt for this smartphone. However, the name of the iOS phone is yet to be confirmed as per the marketing plan.

Apple TV remote

The leak of iOS 14 code has revealed some essential information regarding Apple's innovations. Apart from iPad and iPhone 9, the code also gave an insight into the new Apple TV box and the changes made in Apple TV remote. The specifications of Apple TV remote will be changed and made easier for the upset and bored users. The changes of its functionalities are yet to be revealed completely but one can easily guess through iOS 14 code which also includes the tidbit giving a slight hint about the modifications made on Apple TV remote.

The tech supergiant is also working towards making new developments in its TV set for providing its users with better services. According to the reports, Apple is going to add a new workouts application in the Apple TV. This will allow users to download exercises and workouts data and the data will be synced with Apple watch too. One can easily be coached via the Apple TV exercise while listening to their favourite songs on Apple Music during the workout sessions.

