TvOS 14 Changes: Here Are The Exciting New Features Available In TvOS 14

Apple has finally released its tvOS 14. The new update s available to install on your Apple TV fourth-generation or Apple TV 4K set-top box. In order to update your Apple TV, go to the Settings app and navigate to General, next click on Software Update and viola, your tvOS 14 will start installing. It looks like with its tvOS 14 Apple has one-upped itself as the tech company has made many changes. For starters, one of the new tvOS features is that it comes with HomeKit accessories like cameras and smart doorbells and also supports 4K videos in YouTube for the first time. Read on to know more about the tvOS 14 changes.

tvOS 14 changes: Here is what’s new with tvOS 14

HomeKit cameras and doorbells

According to a report on 9to5mac, one of the tvOS 14 changes is that it has a HomeKit video doorbell. This means that the Apple TV will listen and show a notification every time the doorbell rings. If you thought that this couldn’t get any better, hear this, there will also be a live video stream of the person on your door. In fact, the HomeKit cameras can be expanded to full screen as well.

Multiple users can use Apple Arcade and Game Centre

The concept of multiple user accounts is nothing new, as Apple had already launched it with tvOS 13 in 2019. But, this year, Apple has extended that support to Game Centre as well. Hence users can save progress and achievements corresponding to the currently-logged in the player. Thus, the tvOS 14 feature lets a player synchronize the account of every member to the Apple TV. Just log in and pick up where you left off.

4K in YouTube

The Apple TV, so far, has been unable to play YouTube videos in 4K for its users. The reason for this was a fight between Apple and Google over 4K video codecs. But, fret no more, with tvOS 14 changes, 4K YouTube videos can be savoured at full resolution.

Picture-in-Picture

Initially, the Picture-in-Picture feature was available in the TV app only. Now, Apple has made it available system-wide. Hence, it can be used on iPad and iPhone with iOS 14. A user can also navigate around the entire Apple TV interface whilst the video continues to play.

Promo Image Source: Unsplash