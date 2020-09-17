Shraddha Kapoor Joins The Green India Challenge, Thanks Prabhas For Nominating

Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture with a sapling on her Facebook account yesterday, on September 16, 2020. The actor has shared this as a part of the Green India Challenge that she took. Read on to know more about this story:

Shraddha Kapoor’s post on Green India Challenge

The caption for her post read: ''Thank you Prabhas for nominating me for #GreenIndiaChallenge. I have planted few saplings. Special thanks to MP Santosh Kumar sir for this initiative. #HaraHaiTohBharaHai''. Shraddha thanked Actor Prabhas for nominating her for this challenge.

Green India Challenge is an initiative for a greener and cleaner India that was started by MP Santosh Kumar. Several actors have been a part of the challenge as they pledge for the betterment of the country. Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Shashi Tharoor, Manoj Tiwari, Mahesh Babu, and Rana Daggubati are some of the other personalities who have taken part in this challenge.

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' work

The two actors starred in Saaho, which was an action - thriller of the year 2019. The movie was helmed by Sujeeth and produced under the banner UV Creations. Saaho was Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in the South Indian film industry and also Prabhas’s first B’town project. Being one of the biggest Bollywood projects in terms of budget, Saaho performed fairly well at the box-office but failed to garner positive reviews from critics.

Prabhas is a highly popular South Indian actor who is also the first from the industry to have a statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in London. Prabhas made his acting debut with Eeswar in 2002. The actor is widely known for being a part of the iconic Baahubali franchise.

Shraddha Kapoor made her debut in the showbiz with the film Teen Patti and then went on to feature in the titular role in Luv Ka The End. She received widespread critical acclaim and fame for her performance in the lead role in Aashiqui 2 and also won the Filmfare best actress award for the same. Kapoor has also sung for some of the movies that she has acted in.

