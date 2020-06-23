Apple TV Releases Trailer For 'Foundation', Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

Apple TV has now released the official trailer for their upcoming Sci-Fi show, Foundation. The show is based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning novels. The show tells the story of a band of exiles who are trying to save the Galaxy after the fall of the Galactic Empire. The trailer for Foundation received mixed reviews from fans, as some felt like the trailer was not faithful to Isaac Asimov's original novels.

Apple TV shares the trailer for Foundation, a show about saving the Galactic Empire

Above is the trailer for Foundation that was recently shared online by Apple TV. The trailer showcases the fall of the Galactic Empire and how a group of outcasts are trying to rebuild humanity after the end of civilisation. Foundation stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal, Leah Harvey as Salvor, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn.

The show's production was halted on March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Which is why there is still no release date for the upcoming Apple TV show. Fans had mixed reactions for Foundation after watching the trailer. While some fans enjoyed the look and feel of the show, some netizens felt like it was not a faithful adaptation of Isaac Asimov's novels. Some fans were also disappointed by the fact that the show was set to release on Apple TV.

Trying to work out which story it will tell. Would be so nice if it follows the books but already who is that young lead supposed to be...? — Rudi (@Rudi88926680) June 23, 2020

I wish it was on Netflix or Prime — Nick | SIR IRON WOLF (@Nick_TheBirdMan) June 23, 2020

An adaptation of one of my favorite books and it’s produced for Apple TV+... What a downer — LeandroAbcr (@AbcrLeandro) June 23, 2020

This looks like it has absolutely nothing to do with the source text, sans the name Hari Seldon. Based on this teaser, I'm concerned, but will reserve judgement. — Marc Leef (@marc_leef) June 23, 2020

I think it looks good. Hope it turns out alright. — David D. (@stegoman86) June 23, 2020

Lee Pace and Jared Harris will play the two main leads in Foundation. David S. Goyer is the main writer, showrunner, and executive producer for the show. Other Executive producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross. Isaac Asimov's daughter, Robyn Asimov, is also an executive producer for the show. Josh Friedman was initially a co-writer and co-showrunner for Foundation, but he left the show during pre-production for unknown reasons.

Apple TV announced that the Foundation's first season will only have 10 episodes. The production and filming of the show will take place in Ireland, though the shooting has been delayed due to the pandemic. The series is set to premiere in 2021.

