Best Earphones To Buy In India Under Rs 1000; Features And Specifications

Nowadays headphones have been a little overpriced, especially the popular brands. This is the reason some of us are always looking out for deals and various discounts in the market. However, if one doesn't come across any such deals, there is yet another option that is easily available. And that is, buying earphones. They are lightweight, easy to carry and they are not overpriced either. Let us take a look at one of the best earphones in the market which are priced below ₹ 1000 that you can consider buying.

Best earphones in 2019

JBL C100SI in-ear earphones

These earphones are priced at ₹649 on Amazon and the MRP of the earphones are ₹1,299. You get to choose between different colours which are black, white and red. The sound quality is amazing. It also comes with an in-line microphone and 3 sizes of ear tips.

Sennheiser CX 180 Street II in-ear earphones

These earphones are priced at ₹ 749 currently and the actual MRP of the earphones are ₹1,090. They come with only one colour option which is grey. They are durable and the sound is mind-blowing. Unfortunately, they do not come with an in-line microphone.

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BK in-ear earphones

These earphones are priced at ₹ 579 currently and the actual MRP of the earphones are ₹ 690. They come in various colours which are black, purple, blue, pink, green, red, orange and white. It does not come with an in-line microphone. The sound quality is amazing. The highs, lows and bass just sound perfect. This one is a value for money product.

boAt BassHeads 225 Special Edition in-Ear earphones

These earphones are priced at ₹ 599 currently and the actual MRP of the earphones are ₹ 999. They come in different colours which are blue, white, black, green, white, orange and red. They do come with an in-line microphone. The bass in the earphones is mind-blowing. If you are a bass lover then you should consider buying these.