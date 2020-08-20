BlackBerry To Launch 5G Smartphones In The Year 2021 After A Long Gap

A big announcement made by BlackBerry revealed that a Texas-based startup, OnwardMobility will be taking responsibility to sell smartphones made by the company. TCL Communication, the organisation which previously used to have the authority to sell BlackBerry-branded smartphones will no longer have any part in the process from August 31, 2020. This major change was set in motion for the upcoming 5G smartphones under the brand.

Will BlackBerry 5G smartphones come in 2021?

By signing the agreement with OnwardMobility, BlackBerry has granted the organisation with an authority to develop, engineer, and bring to market a BlackBerry 5G mobile device. This move will help the popular smartphone brand to present new-age Android phones in the market. According to The Mobile Indian, a new 5G Android phone will be launched with a physical keyboard under the brand name of BlackBerry, in the first half of 2021 in North America and Europe. However, one can also expect a series of launches in the next year.

As per the report, the product planning of BlackBerry smartphones along with market development in North America would be conducted by the OnwardMobility. However, FIH Mobile will be responsible for the design and manufacture the BlackBerry devices and these processes are set under strict guidelines to ensure component, device and supply chain integrity.

Fans of BlackBerry have been waiting for the return of the brand in the business for a while now. However, the year 2021 will mark the return of BlackBerry after a huge break from 2019.

Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry, John Chen said in a press statement that “BlackBerry is thrilled OnwardMobility will deliver a BlackBerry 5G smartphone device with physical keyboard leveraging our high standards of trust and security synonymous with our brand. We are excited that customers will experience the enterprise and government level security and mobile productivity the new BlackBerry 5G smartphone will offer.”

While on the other hand Executive Director, FIH Mobile, Dr Wen-Yi Kuo said: “As an exclusive supplier to OnwardMobility, we’re committed to delivering new BlackBerry 5G devices to market, utilizing our deep expertise in design, manufacturing, component supply and logistics management.”

