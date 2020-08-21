Lava Pulse Phone To Measure Heart Rate And Blood Pressure; Know Price And Features

A new phone launched by Lava in India will not only provide calling and SMS benefits but it also comes with an in-built heart rate and blood pressure monitor. The new Lava phone is called the Lava Pulse and it is considered to be the first phone in the segment to have such specialties. The phone also comes with a battery life that could last up to six long days.

Lava Pulse phone will measure your heart rate

This newly launched phone is said to have capabilities that it can allow users to measure their heart rate and blood pressure by just placing their finger on the sensor at the back. This feature would not only help many people know better about their health but it will also be a handy tool for many professionals. Lava Pulse features include a 1,800mAh battery which, as per the claims, can offer up to six days of battery life.

Lava Pulse features

Lava Pulse comes with a 'Number Talker' functionality that calls out the number key every time a number is pressed on the dialer. The dual-SIM phone consists of a 2.4-inch (240x320 pixels) QVGA display. The new mobile phone of Lava has an expandable memory of up to 32GB with 32MB of RAM. The phone can save around 100 SMS messages and up to 500 phone book contacts. Users will also be enabled users to type in seven languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

With a battery life that can last up to 6 six days, Lava Pulse phone is said to measure 124.5 mm x 52 mm x 12.45 mm. Apart from all this, The feature phone has many connectivity options which include Micro-USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, wireless FM radio, and more. The other alluring feature of Lava Pulse is that it has an auto call recording feature.

As the USP of the Lava Pulse phone, it will sport a sensor behind the mobile phone which will measure the heart rate and blood pressure, and the users will just have to place their finger at the back. These stats can be saved by the user to show to doctors later.

Lava Pulse price in India, sale

The Lava Pulse phone has been launched in a single colour option of Rose Gold. The Lava Pulse price in India is Rs. 1,949 and the new mobile phone will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart, and at 100K+ retail stores in the country.

