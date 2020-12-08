Boat Watch Enigma Price, Features & More; Know All Details Here

Popular earphones and speaker brand boAt is all set to launch its much-awaited boAt Watch Enigma in India. The launch is going to take place tomorrow that is December 9, 2020, with several features. The boAt Watch Enigma promotion on Amazon reveals a lot about the upcoming smartwatch. If you have been wondering about boAt Watch Enigma price, features and more, here is everything you need to know about it.

boAt Watch Enigma specs and features

boAt Watch Enigma features a squarish coloured display with touchscreen support. With a single button on the right and a silicone strap, the smartwatch has multiple Sports modes for running, walking, climbing, riding, badminton, basketball, football, and table tennis. As per the promotional page on Amazon, the boAt Watch Enigma screen size is 1.54-inch. It also comes with the ‘Always On' feature to keep the time displayed at all times.

Apart from this, boAt Watch Enigma features 24x7 automatic heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen level monitoring and it also offers guided meditative breathing to help lower rapid heart rate and decrease stress levels. Additional health-related features include daily activity tracker to count steps, calories burnt, and distance walked.

Other specialities of the watch include smart gesture controls like raising a hand to wake the watch, shaking wrist to click pictures, shaking wrist to change the watch face, and long-pressing the home screen to increase brightness. Enigma will also provide its users with Live weather forecast.

For music lovers, the watch sports has music controls to play, pause, stop and navigate tracks. With 2ATM water resistance, the boAt watch Enigma can survive use for up to 30 metres underwater. Apart from notifications of calls, chats, emails, social media alerts, alarms, and more, it also has an Eco Mode to help save battery.

boAt Watch Enigma launch details

The new boAt Watch Enigma can be seen on Amazon India website which means the product is going on sale. Boat Watch Enigma price in India is Rs. 2,999.

Boat Watch Enigma price in India

The launch is confirmed to be on December 9, that is tomorrow. It is confirmed to come in Light Grey and Dark Grey strap options at the least.

