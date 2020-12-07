Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay Leaked Online; Here's How The Early Game Looks Like

The Cyberpunk 2077 is finally going to launch on December 10, 2020, hopefully, as the game keeps on getting postponed. However, this time the makers get one more reason to release the game sooner as the leaks start emerging various forums. While the fans are waiting for the game to be available, many are still wondering about the Cyberpunk 2077 leaks. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Gameplay video of Cyberpunk 2077 leaked online

According to a report by Inverse, before the December 10 launch, copies of Cyberpunk 2077 were sent to the retailers. However, it seems that someone got the chance to play the game early, and the leakers shared it online. The leaked video shows about 20 minutes of PS4 gameplay. The major reason why it is a huge leak because most gameplay videos were focused on Night City, but this one shows the starting minutes with the Nomad Lifepath in the Badlands.

However, the stream was short and was taken down quickly right after it was posted. But, it gives a brief glimpse at some of the Cyberpunk 2077's earliest moments which includes the starting scenario from one of the Lifepaths. Players also got to know that the game works definitely fine on PS4 as well. Many players are trying to find the video out, but it is quite hard to find out and for what's it is worth, it is not that eventful.

The most interesting factor was that CD Projekt Red decided to reveal the early moments of the game through a 7-minute long video. The early gameplay video covers sequences from the leaked video as well as the three Lifepaths of Nomad, Streetkid, and Corpo. In the short video, you will also be able to see the several character creation options in Cyberpunk 2077 which is quite intriguing for a few. If you have not seen the video from CD Projekt Red, here it is, have a look

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay video