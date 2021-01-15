CES 2021: The Best Product Displays At The Annual Trade Show

The all-digital CES 2021 event was full of surprises as a number of major brands came forward to unveil their best product launches for the year. Now that the digital event is in the past and we have already seen everything that the brands had to offer, let us take you through some of the best products we have seen at CES 2021.

CES 2021 best products

LG Rollable - Best Mobile

At the CES 2021 event, LG gave its viewers a look at its upcoming innovative rollable smartphone. While it won't be right to call it a product since it is still in concept phase, an LG spokesperson has confirmed that the phone will be launching in 2021. There aren't enough details around the device, however, you can take a look at what it will look like.

Samsung Neo QLED TV - Best TV

Samsung did not fail to impress with its new TV lineup that was showcased ahead of the CES 2021 event. The entire portfolio comes with advanced display technology and is quite impressive; however, its Neo QLED was certainly one of the highlights.

The QN90A (4K) and QN900A (8K) are the two models in the Neo QLED, with QN900A being the flagship model. The QN900A features an Infinity One design and it has much slimmer bezels. It also offers an array of interesting features such as Google Duo, Samsung Health with a personal trainer, Game Modes, Super Ultrawide GameView, and integration with Office 365.

HP Elite Folio - Best laptop

The HP Elite Folio convertible is one of the biggest additions to HP's current line of laptops. It comes with a 13.5-inch display and has a 1920 x 1280 resolution. The laptop runs on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx second-generation processor and comes with 16 GB of memory. It also offers a bunch of connectivity features which include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB 3.2 Generation 2 (Type C), and more. As claimed by HP, the new Elite Folio will provide around 24.5 hours of local video playback, which is quite impressive. However, one of the biggest highlights about the Elite Folio is its display, which users can choose to pull closer for when they don't need to interact with the keyboard.

Image credits: CNET

Samsung Bot Handy - Smart Innovation

The Samsung Bot Handy was clearly one of the highlights of CES 2021. It is a single-armed robot that uses Artificial Intelligence to recognise and pick up a bunch of different items. It can handle these objects and move them around the house to carry them to their destination. Samsung has stated that the Bot Handy can also differentiate between the material composition of various objects, allowing it to grab individual items with the required force.

Image credits: CES | YouTube