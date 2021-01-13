Asus G15 ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE Unveiled At CES 2021; Available For Pre-order Now

The CES 2021 event has been full of surprises as various major brands showcased their very best laptops coming out this year. Now, Taiwanese multinational Asus has come forward to unveil an updated Zephyrus G15 which will be part of its Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup. The new Zephyrus G15 comes with several upgrades over the 2020 model.

Asus G15 2021 specifications

Asus has updated its already powerful Zephyrus G15 with AMD's next-generation Ryzen mobile chipset. The upcoming Asus gaming laptop will have a WQHD display which will have a 1440p resolution and boost a 165Hz refresh rate. Speaking of its size, the Asus Zephrus 15 will weigh about 1.9 kilograms and have a depth of just 19.9 mm. This makes it about 200 grams lighter and 5 percent smaller than the earlier model.

Other highlights of the gaming laptop include the addition of a new 90 Wh battery which will come with a 200 W AC charger. However, users will be able to use the laptop with the 100 W Type-C charging adapter. According to the company, the battery will last for about 10 hours.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE price and release date

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is already available for pre-order on the official Asus Store online. It has been priced at $2,900. The website also states that the pre-order for the laptop will end in 16 days. However, the company is yet to share details about its release date. You can pre-order the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE by visiting this link.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE was announced at the ongoing CES 2021 event. The upcoming Asus gaming laptop was unveiled along with the ROG Flow X13 and Strix SCAR 17. Apart from the ROG based laptops, the company also showcased two new accessories which include a ROG Gladius III Wireless gaming mouse and ROG Claymore II gaming keyboard. In addition, there is also a new 32-inch gaming monitor ROG Swift PG32UQ 4K. This monitor will support 4K 120Hz games on next-generation gaming consoles.

Image credits: Asus