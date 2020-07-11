China's First "robot Restaurant Complex" Managed By Robot Chefs And Waiters

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed lakhs of lives across the world, countries have been deploying newer ways to minimise human-to-human contact. While everyday life inches towards normalcy, lingering fears of the virus have led to the birth of innovative strategies and inventions especially with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In one such example, China which has been long fascinated with the use of AI and robots has come up with the world's first “robot restaurant complex”, an eating complex, solely and largely managed by robots.

After months of struggling to stay afloat, most businesses in China have re-opened, partially or completely as the economy looks towards getting back on track. However, eateries face heightened fears, as customers shy away from dining out in an unknown environment. To tackle this, restaurants are now employing "robots" to manage their food buesiness amid the pandemic. From waiters to chefs, the “robot restaurant complex” in Foshan’s Shunde District, serves Chinese fare, hot pot, and fast food, managing business with over 600 customers.

A latest edition in this restaurant complex is FOODOM Tianjiang Food Kingdom, with a capacity of 600 diners run by 40 robots who have "learnt" to cook the traditional Cantonese cuisine that the restaurant is famous for. These 40 pink-and-white robots can successfully cook up to 200 Cantonese dishes which they have learnt by imitating the actions of experienced human chefs, according to Xiao Ran, deputy general manager at Qianxi Group, a process which saw a painfully long trial and error phase.

As customers enter the diner, a wide-eyed pink-and-white robot comes to take their order. The robot waiter then relays the message to the kitchen. After the order is ready, it is delivered through a skyrail system or brought in on a tray, completely eliminating human intervention in the process.

While you may miss the warmth of a friendly waiter in this restaurant, these robots definitely ensure that your food is hygienic, safe and always reaches you on time!

