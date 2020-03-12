Apple Shuts Down 17 Stores In Italy In Support To Contain Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple has taken a major step by bringing down 17 stores in Italy. The stores will remain closed as the disease COVID-19 restricts activity in the country. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a countrywide quarantine. The number of affected people in this European country has crossed 12,462 cases, leading to over 827 deaths. Due to this reason, Apple Inc's store will remain closed in the region "until further notice.”

In support of the actions taken by the Italian government, Apple has shut down all its stores in the country. This is the iPhone seller's way of assisting the world in containing and stopping the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. In one of the statements given by Apple to a renowned news portal, the company has stated that Apple's priorities lie in the health and safety of everyone in the communities they serve.

However, the Apple tech organisation will not stop providing online and phone support to its customers. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tech supergiant has restricted its employees from travelling to the region. Other mega organisations are also assisting people across the world by aiding World Health Organisation to prevent the expanse of COVID-19.

Apart from this, Apple Inc is working on an innovation in Apple Watch Series 6 and watchOS 7 software update, providing it with a feature to read blood oxygen levels. This will be of incredible help for the users to track their health more responsibly and effectively. It will majorly help athletes to know their bodily functions better in different sets of physical activities. The Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to hit the markets in early September.

