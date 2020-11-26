Apple's M1-chip MacBooks And Mac Minis Showcase Bluetooth Connectivity Issues

Apple has, to some extent, revolutionalised the computing market by introducing its very own M1 chip which has been integrated into its latest line up of MacBook and Mac Mini. As of now, the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini come with the Apple M1 chip which has been built on the 5NM technology. Tech enthusiasts around the world were well aware that buying the Apple M1 integrated Mac devices will lead to them trying out a new technology which will undoubtedly come along with a number of hiccups. Well, the hiccups are now being brought to light by end-users and complaints revolving around the MacBooks and Mac Minis with the M1 chips are doing the rounds on the internet. However, one of the most common issues being witnessed with the latest M1 lineup is that the Bluetooth connectivity in the new devices is not stable.

Apple M1 line up issues

M1 users have now flocked various Apple communities on MacRumors and Reddit in order to share the Bluetooth-related glitches which have been witnessed by them during their hands-on with the devices. the M1 MacBook Air, Pro, and the Mac Mini models are showcasing various issues with third-party accessories like Keyboards, Headphones, Microphones, and more. But the issue is not rooted with Apple purposely not allowing users to connect third-party Bluetooth accessories as issues with Apple Bluetooth accessories was also witnessed. Apple's home-developed AirPods, Magic Mouse, and Magic Keyboard are also showing connectivity issues with the latest M1-controlled devices.

Whereas, MacRumors has also reported that one user started experiencing the same issues after receiving a replacement unit from Apple. Whereas, another user was able to connect a Logitech accessory using the Unifying Receiver Bluetooth Dongle which does not look like a good sign. As of now, the issue has just been brought to light by many users who have also relatively bought the devices not too long ago. Thus, the cause of the issue has not been found yet. However, with more and more users reporting the same issue, it looks like Apple has found itself in a developing 'Bluetooth-Gate' (if one can say so).

