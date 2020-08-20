Earphone Mic Not Working? Learn How To Check Earphone Mic Here

Earphones have become of the most essential assets during this modern era as it helps users to enjoy music in their own space. The young generation uses earphones regularly as it is not only easy to carry but it is quite helpful to enjoy music in a crowded area. Just like speakers, microphone in earphones is one of the most important aspects for all the users during this time of pandemic as video calls have become a mandatory part of life for many working professionals, students and others. However, many users often face earphone mic not working problems. If you have been facing earphone mic not working issues too, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Solutions to earphone mic not working problems

How to check mic on Earphone?

The importance of checking the earphone mic before going to the vendor or trying to fix it by oneself cannot be stretched. The process to check mic on an earphone is pretty simple. All you have to do is follow the below-given steps to understand the process.

Connect your Earphone to another jack if you are using it on a laptop. If the mic works in the other earphone jack, it suggests this issue is probably caused by a faulty port.

But if your mic still doesn’t work, connect your earphone with a microphone to another device. If your mic does not work in another PC or smartphone you should contact the vendor of your microphone device for support.

Other solutions to earphone mic not working issues:

Cheap earphones: This is amongst the major things to know that cheap earphones do not last more than a month and the microphones stop working in just 2 weeks of the purchase. If you have a cheap earphone, then you need to change it.

This is amongst the major things to know that cheap earphones do not last more than a month and the microphones stop working in just 2 weeks of the purchase. If you have a cheap earphone, then you need to change it. Cable Or Cord Issue: A cable damage or internal damage to the cords might also cause the issue of your mic not be working, you should consider checking your earphone’s cord accurately.

A cable damage or internal damage to the cords might also cause the issue of your mic not be working, you should consider checking your earphone’s cord accurately. Loose Connectivity: Another factor for this issue is when you have a loose connection between your earphones audio jack (male plug) with your media device player socket (female jack).

