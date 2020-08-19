Cyborgs Are Coming! A New Polymer Coating May Help Brains Merge With Machines

Technology is growing at an enormously high rate. We humans are creating smarter AI, better vehicles, stealthy machines and now the recent reports revealed that scientists have developed a new bio-synthetic coating for electronic components. This bio-synthetic coating can help scientists merge AI with the human brain.

As surprising as it sounds, it only presents us with an idea that this discovery can prove positive outcomes in creating smarter and reliant robots. As per the scientists, this polymer coating can help the world to overcome a fundamental challenge around connecting electronics to humans. Gold, silicon, and steel, which are the traditional microelectronic materials do not promise much expectancy in comparison to this polymer. When implanted, these classic microelectronic materials disrupt the flow of electrical signals transmitted between computers and the body.

However, the researchers believe that this new polymer could solve this problem. They are hoping that this bio-synthetic material can provide a polymer coating for components that connect to human tissue. A professor of materials science at the University of Delaware and also the study leader, David Martin wrote, “We started looking at organic electronic materials like conjugated polymers that were being used in non-biological devices.” He also mentioned that “We found a chemically stable example that was sold commercially as an antistatic coating for electronic displays.”

What is this polymer coating called and how it works?

The bio-synthetic polymer coating, which is known as PEDOT, could help scientists create an interface for the electronic hardware to connect with organic tissue without causing any harm. This new discovery could possibly improve the performance of surgeries, medical implants and more by reducing their opposition to an electric current. This will not only help in increasing the signal quality but also the battery life of the components. The researchers believe inserting the materials into a human’s tissue could help connect their brain to a computer.

This could be the first step towards creating real-life cyborgs. We have only seen and experienced such things on television or in cinema halls. As much as it seems exciting, one can possibly see in near future cyborgs could be a human reality using this polymer coating.

Image ~ DC Comics

