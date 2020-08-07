Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Announced: Details About Specs, Price & Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been announced, and the smartphone is the successor of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The brand has also revealed that the phone will consist of big screens both inside and outside. It was on Wednesday when the organisation unveiled the smartphone. The reports reveal that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is going to run on Android v10 (Q) with Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Here is all you need to know about the much-awaited Samsung's new folding smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications and features

RAM: 12 GB RAM

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 16 MP + 13 MP

Front Camera: 10 MP + 8 MP

Battery: 4500mAh battery

Display: Dynamic AMOLED, Bezelless with punch-hole display

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution: 1689 x 2213 pixels

Pixel density: 362 PPI

Screen Size: 7.60 inches (19.3 cm when open) and 6.2 inches (15.81cm when closed, the main screen)

Refresh Rate: 125 Hz

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano

Network: 5G Available, 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze

Internal Memory: 256 GB

Apart from this, the company mentioned that after releasing two foldable devices and listening to several users' feedback, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features some meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences. The "power phone" by Samsung has two large displays with 6.2-inch (15.81cm) main screen and a 7.6-inch (19.3 cm) mini tab-like screen when unfolded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in India [Expected]

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was priced comes at around $2,000 in the international market and its India price was nearly Rs 1.65 lakh for the base variant. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in India has not been announced officially, but many tech enthusiasts expect pricing a little around the same as its predecessor i.e. Rs 1,74,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was expected to be launched on August 5, 2020. However, the Samsung unfold event only featured a preview of the "power phone". The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 more details are expected to be revealed on September 1 and the company is expected to launch the folding smartphone on the same date.

All Images ~ Samsung.com

