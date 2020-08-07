Last Updated:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Announced: Details About Specs, Price & Release Date

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been announced in the Samsung's August 5 event. Here are the details about price, specs and more. Read more to find out

Written By
Yash Tripathi
samsung galaxy z fold 2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been announced, and the smartphone is the successor of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The brand has also revealed that the phone will consist of big screens both inside and outside. It was on Wednesday when the organisation unveiled the smartphone. The reports reveal that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is going to run on Android v10 (Q) with Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Here is all you need to know about the much-awaited Samsung's new folding smartphone.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus announced: Get price and pre-order details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications and features

samsung galaxy z fold 2 price samsung galaxy z fold 2 release date samsung new phone samsung galaxy unpacked
  • RAM: 12 GB RAM
  • Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Rear Camera: 64 MP + 16 MP + 13 MP
  • Front Camera: 10 MP + 8 MP
  • Battery: 4500mAh battery
  • Display: Dynamic AMOLED, Bezelless with punch-hole display
  • Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Screen Resolution: 1689 x 2213 pixels
  • Pixel density: 362 PPI
  • Screen Size: 7.60 inches (19.3 cm when open) and 6.2 inches (15.81cm when closed, the main screen)
  • Refresh Rate: 125 Hz
  • SIM Size: SIM1: Nano
  • Network: 5G Available, 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
  • Colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze
  • Internal Memory: 256 GB

Apart from this, the company mentioned that after releasing two foldable devices and listening to several users' feedback, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features some meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences. The "power phone" by Samsung has two large displays with 6.2-inch (15.81cm) main screen and a 7.6-inch (19.3 cm) mini tab-like screen when unfolded.

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a Pre-order To Start Soon In US: Know Specs, Price & More

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in India [Expected]

samsung galaxy z fold 2 price samsung galaxy z fold 2 release date samsung new phone samsung galaxy unpacked

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was priced comes at around $2,000 in the international market and its India price was nearly Rs 1.65 lakh for the base variant. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in India has not been announced officially, but many tech enthusiasts expect pricing a little around the same as its predecessor i.e. Rs 1,74,999. 

Also Read | Samsung Note 20 price, specifications, colours and other details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date

samsung galaxy z fold 2 price samsung galaxy z fold 2 release date samsung new phone samsung galaxy unpacked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was expected to be launched on August 5, 2020. However, the Samsung unfold event only featured a preview of the "power phone". The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 more details are expected to be revealed on September 1 and the company is expected to launch the folding smartphone on the same date.

All Images ~ Samsung.com

Also Read | Samsung Note 20 Ultra price, specifications and other details; Read to know more 

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all