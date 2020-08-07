Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Announced: Details About Specs, Price & Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been announced, and the smartphone is the successor of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The brand has also revealed that the phone will consist of big screens both inside and outside. It was on Wednesday when the organisation unveiled the smartphone. The reports reveal that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is going to run on Android v10 (Q) with Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Here is all you need to know about the much-awaited Samsung's new folding smartphone.
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus announced: Get price and pre-order details
Apart from this, the company mentioned that after releasing two foldable devices and listening to several users' feedback, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features some meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences. The "power phone" by Samsung has two large displays with 6.2-inch (15.81cm) main screen and a 7.6-inch (19.3 cm) mini tab-like screen when unfolded.
Also Read | Google Pixel 4a Pre-order To Start Soon In US: Know Specs, Price & More
The Samsung Galaxy Fold was priced comes at around $2,000 in the international market and its India price was nearly Rs 1.65 lakh for the base variant. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in India has not been announced officially, but many tech enthusiasts expect pricing a little around the same as its predecessor i.e. Rs 1,74,999.
Also Read | Samsung Note 20 price, specifications, colours and other details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was expected to be launched on August 5, 2020. However, the Samsung unfold event only featured a preview of the "power phone". The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 more details are expected to be revealed on September 1 and the company is expected to launch the folding smartphone on the same date.
Also Read | Samsung Note 20 Ultra price, specifications and other details; Read to know more