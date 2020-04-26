GoPro Camera Survives Fiery Melting Lava And Records Everything

Erik Storm, an Environmental exploration guide, left his GoPro camera strategically to capture the slow crawling lava path. Erik placed his GoPro in a small crack to try to get images of the fiery madness and the camera was engulfed by the lava that suddenly sank out of the crack. Surprisingly, the GoPro survived and continued to record the footage despite the high pressure and heat of the lava.

Erik recovered his camera that was swallowed by the melting lava and found that the SD card it contained had survived, and the camera continued to film during its fiery ordeal. Although it might not work as it did before but it is remarkable to see the GoPro camera still worked despite facing external damages. The plastic casing on the camera was strong enough to withstand most of the heat from the lava for the short period it was burned.

