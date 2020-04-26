India's Covid Doubling Rate At 12; Action Ensured Cases At 26.5k, Not 10 Lakh: Niti Aayog

Amid the ongoing lockdown put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection, new cases continue to be reported. According to the average data analysed for states with regards to the confirmed Coronavirus cases, there is an improvement in the 'doubling rate'.

The lockdown imposed by the government has increased the doubling rate from to 12.53 days, versus the three days it would have been but for the lockdown; which could have witnessed the country recording over 10 lakh positive - almost 44 times higher than the current number of cases, according to the graphical representation of data analysed by Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant on Sunday, most definitely based on mathematical modelling.

Pandemics such as COVID require tough and timely decisions from governments. India’s timely decisions have improved the doubling rate from 3 to 12.53! If we had not acted on time, we would have had over 10 lakh +ve cases today. Almost 44 times higher than our current no of cases! pic.twitter.com/b8Tl8dPxVY — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 25, 2020

As total confirmed cases rise, the growth rate of active cases is 5.5% and the cases are doubling every 13 days according to data analysed by the mathematical modelling posted by Shamika Ravi, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, India Centre, and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

As total confirmed cases rise, the growth rate of active cases is 5.5% - so doubling every 13 days. pic.twitter.com/ExyaZGYgcV — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) April 25, 2020

Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 26,496, including 19,868 active cases of the virus. So far, 5,803 patients are cured/discharged while 824 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

