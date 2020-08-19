Headphone Mic Not Working? Learn How To Check Headphone Mic Here

Headphones have become one of the essential devices used by people around to world to listen to music, to input data to command the computer to perform certain tasks, video calls and more, and microphone is one of the key components of the device.

Microphone in Headphones is one of the most important aspects for all the users during this time of pandemic as video calls have become a mandatory part of many officials, students and others. However, many users often face headphone mic not working problems. If you have been facing headphone mic not working issues too, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Solutions to Headphone mic not working problems

How to check mic on headphones?

It is very important to check whether the microphone on your headphone is working on not. The process to check mic on a headphone is easy and simple. All you have to do is follow the below-given steps to understand the process.

Connect your Headphone device to another jack if you are using it on a laptop. If the mic works in the other headphone jack, it suggests this issue is probably caused by a faulty port. If your mic still doesn't work, connect your headphone with a microphone to another device. If your mic does not work in another PC or smartphone you should contact the vendor of your microphone device for support.

Other solutions to headphone mic not working issues:

Cable Or Cord Issue: Cable damage or internal damage to the cords might also cause the issue of your mic not be working, you should consider checking your headphone’s cord accurately. Loose Connectivity: Another factor for this issue is when you have a loose connection between your headphones audio jack (male plug) with your media device player socket (female jack). Audio Jack Mismatching: Your headphone male jack is consist of 4 rings (3 black rings) which might be incompatible with your media device, some media devices or players have audio-only stereo audio sockets in them, hence they will not sens the 4th ring (the mic connector in the jack). This is a problem that generally arises in older PCs or CPU devices.

