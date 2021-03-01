How Much Does Urban LYF Smart Watch Cost? All You Need To Know About The New Smart Watch

Smartphones accessories manufacturer Inbase has launched one of their most sought-after products today. The company has launched its brand-new smartwatch called Urban Lyf. The smartwatch which looks like apple watches, has a Bluetooth calling feature, among many other exciting features.

Urban Lyf smart watch price

On its official website, the company states that it aims to enhance users mobile experience, by means of accessories. The accessories are meant to enhance the product and the user experience. However, it looks like Inbase has expanded its product range to include smartwatches as well. On the Urban official website, the price of the Urban LYF smartwatch is indicated as â‚¹ 4,999. In addition to this, there is also a launch offer going on till March 5, 2021. According to the offer, upon using the promo code URBANLYF, users can get a discount of â‚¹ 1000.

Source: Inbase (Official website)

Read | Amazon quiz answers today, February 20 2021: Amazon Huami Smart Watch quiz answers

Read | Wear OS smart watch: Here are some of the best Wear OS watches to purchase

Urban LYF smart watch specifications

As mentioned earlier the watch has a Bluetooth calling feature, a 1.75-inch touchscreen display, fitness tracking sensors, IP67 certification and much more. According to ForeArena.com, the watch is being regarded as one of the best smartwatches in the market. Here are some exciting features of the watch.

Square touchscreen display, measuring 1.75 inches

The resolution of the display is 240 into 240.

Bluetooth calling feature

IP67 ceritified for water and dust resistance

Built-in sensors that help measure, heart rate, ECG, calories, SpO2, blood pressure as well as sleep data

Read | Facebook developing a smart watch with cellular network to compete with Apple Watch

Here are some of the other functions

Calls

Social media

Message and weather notifications

Camera and Music controls

Battery life is rated at 7 days without calling functions and 2 days with calling functions

Stand by time 15 days

Swappable straps come with three colour combinations: Jet black case with Midnight Blackband, Silver Case with Frost White Band, Rose Gold Case with Pink Salmon band.

Read | Abu Dhabi T10 League side Delhi Bulls utilise UK-based 'Smart Technology' bat sensor

More about Inbase

According to its official website, In base has introduced two watches in its Urban LYF range, dubbed Urban Fit and Urban Beep. The company is retailing at â‚¹4,999 and â‚¹3,999 respectively, thus targeting the middle-income group in the country. The watches are being sold through its own website as well as offline in Indian retail stores, like Reliance, Croma and etc. In base has also stated that the company is now planning to launch 30 models of these in the near future.