How Much Does Urban LYF Smart Watch Cost? All You Need To Know About The New Smart Watch

Quick links:
Smartphones accessories manufacturer Inbase has launched one of their most sought-after products today. The company has launched its brand-new smartwatch called Urban Lyf. The smartwatch which looks like apple watches, has a Bluetooth calling feature, among many other exciting features.
On its official website, the company states that it aims to enhance users mobile experience, by means of accessories. The accessories are meant to enhance the product and the user experience. However, it looks like Inbase has expanded its product range to include smartwatches as well. On the Urban official website, the price of the Urban LYF smartwatch is indicated as â‚¹ 4,999. In addition to this, there is also a launch offer going on till March 5, 2021. According to the offer, upon using the promo code URBANLYF, users can get a discount of â‚¹ 1000.
Read | Amazon quiz answers today, February 20 2021: Amazon Huami Smart Watch quiz answers
Read | Wear OS smart watch: Here are some of the best Wear OS watches to purchase
As mentioned earlier the watch has a Bluetooth calling feature, a 1.75-inch touchscreen display, fitness tracking sensors, IP67 certification and much more. According to ForeArena.com, the watch is being regarded as one of the best smartwatches in the market. Here are some exciting features of the watch.
Read | Facebook developing a smart watch with cellular network to compete with Apple Watch
Read | Abu Dhabi T10 League side Delhi Bulls utilise UK-based 'Smart Technology' bat sensor
According to its official website, In base has introduced two watches in its Urban LYF range, dubbed Urban Fit and Urban Beep. The company is retailing at â‚¹4,999 and â‚¹3,999 respectively, thus targeting the middle-income group in the country. The watches are being sold through its own website as well as offline in Indian retail stores, like Reliance, Croma and etc. In base has also stated that the company is now planning to launch 30 models of these in the near future.