Wear OS Smart Watch: Here Are Some Of The Best Wear OS Watches To Purchase

Wear OS was previously known as Android Wear and it is a version of Google's Android operating system. This OS was designed for smartwatches and other wearables to serve as a second screen for the smartphone and a lot more. These devices can be used by pairing them with mobile phones that are running Android version 6.0 or newer. They can also be connected with iPhones with iOS version 10.0 or newer.

Wear OS Smart Watch by Google

Just like most other watches, the Wear OS watches serve as much more than just second screens for your smartphone. The alternative of these watches by Apple is known as an Apple Watch. Here is a list of things that a Wear OS can do:

Daily activity and workout tracking

Heart rate data

Google Assistant

Google Pay

GPS location tracking

Google Calendars syncing

Google Maps navigation

Smartphone notifications and calls

Alarm clock and stopwatch

Best Wear OS Watches

1 - Best Wear OS watch: Oppo Watch

Can be purchased at $299.99

Launched in 2020

This combines Wear OS with its own Color OS and wraps it up in a square design.

Available in 41mm and 46mm sizes

Some of the key features of this watch are notifications watch faces payments built-in speaker microphone.

Provides added LTE connectivity, a high-resolution display and quicker fast charging support.

There is also a smaller alternative to this watch.

2 - Best affordable Wear OS watch: TicWatch E2

Can be purchased at $159.99

This can be categorised as a Budget watch in the Wear OS collection

Has a lot of features along with a beautiful screen and has a lower price tag.

Best for sporty people.

3 - Best looking Wear OS watch: Skagen Falster 3

Can be purchased at $299

One of the best smartwatches with a sleek design that is running Wear OS is the Skagen Falster series

During the start of 2020, it had received another upgrade.

The watch has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip along with existing features such as GPS, NFC, heart rate and waterproofing support.

4 - Michael Kors Access Sofie HR

Can be purchased at $395

Access Sofie HR brings a heart rate monitor, GPS and support for Google Pay.

Design is the core focus of this watch

5 - Best Wear OS watch for Workout: Suunto 7

Can be purchased at $499

This brings features like payments, notifications and fitness tracking.

It has its own tracking outdoor activities app for running and cycling with the ability to add maps to find popular routes to explore.

Comes in a range of colours, bands and has a nice big bezel.

