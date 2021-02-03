Abu Dhabi T10 League Side Delhi Bulls Utilise UK-based 'Smart Technology' Bat Sensor

There has been no dearth of sponsors for the organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10 League especially when the sports world has been hit with financial issues due to the global pandemic. After securing title sponsors deal with Alubond before the start of the tournament, the organisers have now got UK based sports technology startup on board as the tournament draws closer to the end.

SmartCricket joins hands with Delhi Bulls in Abu Dhabi T10 League

As per the report by Insidesport, SmartCricket's partnership with the Delhi Bulls sees international cricketers like Dwayne Bravo, and his teammates playing with Batsense, SmartCricket bat sensor which has the power to provide a wide range of data for every shot played. BatSense showcases data about the bat speed, back lift angle, follow-through angle, bat speed at impact and a host of other batting parameters. It is driven by an Intel-powered chip that ensures data accuracy and high-performance data results.

BatSense is the first step in a comprehensive roadmap of cutting-edge cricket technology that the company is creating in its mission to revolutionise the game. Similar smart devices are under development for measuring performance through other cricketing equipment including ball, helmet and shoes. Bull skipper Bravo had all the praise for the technology stating that sometimes one thinks that he has played a perfect shot and timed it perfectly, but with BatSense you can know for sure about how well the shot was which is amazing.

Delhi Bulls squad 2021 and brand ambassador

While the Bulls retained Hindi film actor Sunny Leone as the official brand ambassador of the side, they have had an impressive tournament so far and are currently second on the points table. The side had put up an impressive squad under the leadership of experienced Dwayne Bravo. Here's a look at the Delhi Bulls squad 2021:

Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo (C), Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young.

Abu Dhabi T10 schedule

Coming to Abu Dhabi T10 schedule there are only a couple of matches left before the knockout stage gets underway. Following the completion of the league stage, there will be two qualifiers and one eliminator starting February 5. The finals and 3rd place playoff of the tournament will take place on February 6th.

