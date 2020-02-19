Microsoft All In One App: The Pros, The Cons, And Everything Else You Need To Know

Google used to allow its users to edit Google Docs files from a single Drive app back in the day, but the company later ended up splitting them up into multiple editing applications. Microsoft, on the other hand, is now taking the opposite route as it has decided to combine the Android versions of Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint into one single package app to be able to rule them all. The company first began testing this combined version of the Office application during early 2019, before coming up with a public preview in November that year. However, their beta program had been reverted to private testing since that point on, while the APK files for Android devices had been trickling online on websites like APKMirror. As for now, the application has left the testing entirely.

Microsoft Office app allows editing Word, PowerPoint, or Excel files without any separate tools

The latest Microsoft Office application features a lot of pros. It allows users to browse for OneDrive files and also lets them edit all the Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, or Microsoft PowerPoint files without having to rely on any other tools. The app can also synchronise with the notes application from Windows 10 and also comes with a variant of the Office Lens scanner. Moreover, the app also includes a QR code reader, just in case someone needs one of those for any reason.

Microsoft Office app comes with a major limitation

The new Microsoft Office app has one caveat. It currently has no support for tablets and Chromebooks. And while the existing Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint apps appear to work seamlessly on bigger and large-screen devices, including that of Chromebooks, it has been locked to portrait mode and lacks a tablet-specific user interface.

As of now, there is no update if the separate Microsoft Office applications will be discontinued at some point in the future, in favour of the new Microsoft all-in-one app. Also, the company currently has nothing to share at this time about tablet support or discontinuing the existing applications, as per Android Police.

