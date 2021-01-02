How To Stop AirPods From Reading Texts? Step By Step Procedure Explained

One of the features of Apple’s AirPods includes that it allows Siri to read out a text message as soon as a user receives them. Then the user can simply reply to the message hands free. However, the feature also happens to interrupt anything that a user is doing to read the text message. Here is information about how can a user stop AirPods from announcing incoming messages.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Why disable 'AirPods read texts' message option?

The Announce Messages with Siri allows it to read a text message over any other app or activity that a user is doing on the phone. This leads to Siri interrupting podcasts, audiobook or music to announce messages which may or may not be important at that moment. Therefore, many users have een wondering if they can turn off

How to stop AirPods from reading texts?

To turn off Siri reading texts from your iPhone, open the Settings app.

In the next step, press and choose Notifications.

A new page will open in which you will see Announce Messages with Siri dialogue box.

You will see options ‘Announce Messages with Siri’ and ‘Announce messages from’.

If the ‘Announce Messages with Siri’ is turned on, you will see that the toggle is green.

To disable the feature, press on the toggle and disable the ‘Announce messages with Siri’.

In case you want to turn on the ‘Announce Messages with Siri’ options, you can go back and select the same option to enable it. Siri can Announce Messages with several headphones, including

AirPods Max

AirPods (2nd generation)

AirPods Pro

Powerbeats

Powerbeats Pro

Beats Solo Pro

However, all the iPhone devices do not support this feature. The compatible headphones need to be paired with one of these devices:

iPhone with iOS 14.3 or later

iPad with iPadOS 14.3 or later

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

How to reply to messages hands-free

If you have enabled the Announce Messages with Siri on AirPods, then here is how you can reply.

After Siri reads out a text message, Siri waits for a reply from the user.

To reply to the text message, you need to start your sentence with “Reply”, followed by whatever you want to reply with.

When you stop talking, Siri reads the reply to confirm if that is what you want to reply with and then sends it.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather