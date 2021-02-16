How To Unlock Mac With Apple Watch? This New Feature Can Unlock Your Mac With Apple Watch

Quick links:
Apple has been known not to just sell devices but a whole ecosystem for the users to be a part of. All of Apple’s devices are seamlessly integrated through the user’s Apple ID. So essentially information from one device can be accessed by the user through all the other Apple devices they own. They have also provided features in this ecosystem such as Find my devices, messaging, and more. Apple has introduced a new feature to unlock your Mac with Apple Watch. Many users want to learn how to unlock Mac with Apple Watch.
Apple keeping the pandemic in mind has introduced a new feature where users can unlock their Face ID locked iPhones with the help of the Apple Watch without having the need to remove their face masks. This new feature has extended to the Macs and now users can unlock their Macs with their Apple Watch too but there are certain steps to unlock Mac with Apple Watch.
If the user has Mac from Mid 2013 or later that is running macOS 10.13 or later, can now use their Apple Watch can instantly unlock their Mac when it wakes from sleep. They need to be signed in to iCloud using the same Apple ID on both the Mac and the Apple Watch. Check out the steps to unlock Mac with Apple Watch below:
For this feature to work the users need to have Two-Factor authentication enabled on their Apple ID. Check out how to enable it below:
