How To Unlock Mac With Apple Watch? This New Feature Can Unlock Your Mac With Apple Watch

Apple has been known not to just sell devices but a whole ecosystem for the users to be a part of. All of Apple’s devices are seamlessly integrated through the user’s Apple ID. So essentially information from one device can be accessed by the user through all the other Apple devices they own. They have also provided features in this ecosystem such as Find my devices, messaging, and more. Apple has introduced a new feature to unlock your Mac with Apple Watch. Many users want to learn how to unlock Mac with Apple Watch.

How to unlock Mac with Apple Watch?

Apple keeping the pandemic in mind has introduced a new feature where users can unlock their Face ID locked iPhones with the help of the Apple Watch without having the need to remove their face masks. This new feature has extended to the Macs and now users can unlock their Macs with their Apple Watch too but there are certain steps to unlock Mac with Apple Watch.

If the user has Mac from Mid 2013 or later that is running macOS 10.13 or later, can now use their Apple Watch can instantly unlock their Mac when it wakes from sleep. They need to be signed in to iCloud using the same Apple ID on both the Mac and the Apple Watch. Check out the steps to unlock Mac with Apple Watch below:

First, the players need to click the Apple logo on the top left corner of their home screen on the Mac

Here they need to select the System Preferences option

In System Preferences, the users need to click on Security and Privacy

In Security and Privacy, the user needs to go to the General Tab

Then they need to scroll down and select “Use your Apple Watch to unlock apps and your Mac.” This should enable this feature for the users.

For this feature to work the users need to have Two-Factor authentication enabled on their Apple ID. Check out how to enable it below:

iPhone & iPad

On their iPhones, the users need to go to the Settings application and click on their Profile on top of the list

Here, they need to tap on Passwords and Security

In Passwords and Security, the users need to tap on Turn on Two-Factor Authentication

Then the user will need to enter the phone number they want to receive verification codes on when they sign in. They can choose to receive the codes by text message or via an automated phone call.

And finally, they need to enter the verification code to verify their phone number and turn on two-factor authentication.

Mac

First, the players need to click the Apple logo on the top left corner of their home screen on the Mac

Here they need to select the System Preferences option

Here they need to select their Apple ID and Click on the Passwords and Security option

They will find a toggle to Turn on Two Factor Authentication here.

