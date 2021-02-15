Apple Watch Series 7 May Check Blood Glucose Level; Know Details

When it comes to technological products, Apple is one of the most popular brands with products in almost all ranges. However, the recent reports reveal that the organisation is planning to launch new health-focused technology in the Apple Watch series. The Apple Watch Series 7 might even check your Blood Glucose. Here is everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 may check your Blood Glucose level

A new patent filed by Apple Inc for a new smartwatch, considerably Apple Watch Series 7. The patent suggests that the upcoming watch might be able to check a user's Blood Glucose level without even needing to draw blood. This patent was filed by Apple with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) titled “Terahertz Spectrosopy and Imaging In Dynamic Environments With Performance Enhancements using Ambient Sensors”. According to the application filed by the organisation, the iPhone maker can use absorption spectroscopy to obtain non-invasive blood sugar readings. Cool, isn't it?

The unique technology will use terahertz electromagnetic radiation instead of using light to pass through the skin. The terahertz electromagnetic radiation will detect "gas, health/quality of liquid or solid materials." However, according to a report by PhoneArena, this new technology may have a slight issue. If by any chance the reading of the Apple Watch Series 7 Blood Glucose level is inaccurate, the user might end up taking too much insulin and bring on a hypoglycemic or low blood sugar attack.

Apart from this, there could be some technical problems by adding this feature. The Apple Watch Series 7 might have to lose water resistance. It will also affect battery life by draining it faster than any other previous watches. However, it will also increase the prices of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7.

The report adds that the same tech can be used to detect skin cancer and other related problems. However, although the patent does not directly mention that Apple will definitely bring blood glucose monitors to Apple Watch Series, it does mean that the company is at least considering working on it. Nevertheless, Samsung is also expected to bring a blood glucose monitor in its next smartwatch that is expected to arrive later this year.