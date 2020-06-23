Indian Laptop Companies: Here Is A List Of Laptops That Are Made In India

Indian citizens today are keen to shift their consumption of products, in the technological field and otherwise, to those which are manufactured in the country. This situation has led to many trying to find which smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets are Made in India. There are many Indian laptop brands that provide some great and sturdy laptops that one can use. Here is a list of companies that make laptops manufactured in the country.

Indian Mobile Companies: Here Is A List Of Cell-phones That Are 'Made In India'

Indian laptop brands and Made in India laptops

iBall

The iBall company is an electronics brand that is based in India. The company manufactures over 27 electronic products that come under different categories, which include laptops, feature phones, keyboards, mouses, headsets, earphones, etc. iBall is owned by Anil Parasrampuria, Varun Daga & Shreans Daga. It has its headquarters situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. iBall partnered up with Intel and Microsoft in the year 2016 and claimed to have the most affordable Windows 10 laptop: iBall CompBook at â‚¹9,999. Some of its sleek-designed laptops are Aer3 and i360FHD.

(Image source: iBall Facebook)

AGP laptops

AGP is also an India-based company that manufactures fast and sturdy laptops. The company started as enthusiasts of simple PCs but slowly gained a market for gaming laptops. The company is based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. As per its official website, it provides ‘thin Clients, Mini PC’s & Commercial Desktop PC’s equipped with highest commercial grade components’. Some amazing models of AGP laptops are AGP Orion RA-3110 and AGB Orion Zq-0812.

(Image source: AGP Instagram)

Also Read | Is Realme A Chinese Company? Realme India CEO Calls The Company An Indian Start-up

Micromax Informatics

Micromax Informatics, along with being the largest phone manufacturer company in India, also manufactures some great and affordable laptops. The company’s headquarters are set up in Gurugram, Haryana. Mohit Sharma, Dewas and Rohit Patel are the co-founders of the company. The Canvas Laptab II and Neo LAPTOP LPQ61407W are two of the best sleek designs with great features provided by Micromax.

(Image source: Micromax site)

Smartron India

Smartron India was founded in the year 2014 by Founder and Chairman Mukesh Lingareddy with its headquarters in Hyderabad. The company’s vision is to make a strong product ecosystem in India that will be capable to compete globally. The t.book and t.book flex are two of the best models of laptops that range up to â‚¹40,000. The laptop’s different design also provides a stand that makes the usage easier. Unlike other laptops, the USB ports along with the buttons are provided around the screen rather than the keyboards.

(Image source: Smartron Facebook)

Also Read | Is StarMaker A Chinese App? Here Are The Details On Its Developer

LAVA International

Lava International is primarily a mobile phone brand, but it has spread its wings and even designed some affordable and feature-filled laptops as well. It established its ground in India in the year 2009. Its Chairman and Managing Director Hari Om Rai started the company to empower people with giving the best in their hands. It has its complete and design and manufacturing set up in India. Lava Laptops range from â‚¹13,000 to â‚¹16,000. Its latest design is the Lava Twinpad, which can be used as a tablet and a laptop.

(Image source: Lava YouTube)

RDP laptops

RDP was founded in the year 2012 by Vikram Redlapalli in India. It provides a wide range of Laptops, Tablets, Thin Clients and Desktops for both personal uses as well as business applications at affordable prices. It has also extended its operations up to Africa and the Middle East. These laptops are great for daily use, work from home and even for online classes, which are some of the most sought-after functions in today’s date. Its sleek ThinBook2 and ThinBook2 K12 are two great models that are not only affordable but also provided with One Year On-site Warranty.

(Image source: RDP Facebook)

Coconics

Coconics is a unique public-private Laptop and Server manufacturing company from the State of Kerala. Coconics is backed by the Government of Kerala and has support Intel to manufacture products in IT under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. As per its official site, Coconics’ plant located in Manvila on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram and has a capacity to manufacture 250,000 laptops per year. Its famous models include GYMNAST - C1C11 / C1C11W Series and ENABLER - C1C11 / C1C11 W Series.

(Image source: Coconics Facebook)

Also Read | Is Telegram A Chinese App? Know About Its Origin Country And Other Details