Indian-made TVs Below Rs. 25,000: Here's A List Of Affordable Made In India Televisions

The recent strain in the ties between India and China has triggered a widespread call to boycott Chinese products and gadgets made in China. The call for ban/boycott on Chinese products has also led to a shift in the users' behaviour patterns - who are now preferring to buy gadgets Made in India. The boycott Chinese products wave is aimed at affecting China economically, and also in order to boost India's own competence in these products and their exports, also in case of foreign brands that are made in India.

Made in India TVs and non-Chinese TV brands

1. Kodak

Kodak, an American technology company, has manufacturing units in various parts of India such as Himachal Pradesh, Noida and Jammu. Kodak, in partnership with SPPL - a manufacturing concern, makes LED televisions for affordable rates and attractive features. Kodak also planned to expand its operations within India with opening up of more manufacturing units to increase the sale of televisions.

2. Onida

A long-time player in the Indian television market, Onida is one of the oldest competitors providing televisions in India for over a decade. Based in Mumbai, the company became popular among the Indian masses during the sale of CRT TVs. Onida was started by G.L. Mirchandani and Vijay Mansukhani in 1981 in Mumbai. The Onida 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart IPS LED TV is available in India at an affordable rate of Rs 22,999.

3. Sony

Sony is a Japanese-origin electronic company whose operations in India are managed under the banner Sony India Pvt. Ltd. With a distribution network of over 10,400 dealers and distributors, 270 exclusive Sony outlets and 23 direct branch locations, Sony has remained one of the top preferred brands by Indians. Bravia, a trademark of Sony's televisions, is a hit in the Indian market with varieties offered at affordable rates including below Rs 25,000.

4. Panasonic

Panasonic is another Japanese-origin electronics manufacturer that has a strong presence in the Indian electronic market. In 1996, Panasonic AVC India was established for the manufacturer of CRT TVs and LCDs. The company currently has a workforce of about 12,500 in India. Panasonic sells a variety of Smart LED TVs starting from a little over Rs 15,000 with smart features.

5. Micromax

Micromax is an Indian smartphone and electronics manufacturer which has provided a staunch opposition to Chinese electrical goods in India. Established as a smartphone manufacturer in 2000 by Rahul Sharma, Micromax has gone on to expand its business to producing Televisions and other goods over the past years. Micromax started manufacturing LED televisions and tablets at its factory in Rudrapur (SIDCUL), Uttarakhand, in April 2014. As of August 2015, Micromax was set to start a Rs 500 crore manufacturing plant in Rajasthan's Alwar district after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Rajasthan government and Bhagwati Products Ltd. The company also plans to set up a manufacturing plant in Hyderabad with an investment of about Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore.

