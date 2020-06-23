Indian TV Brands: Here Is A List Of TV Sets That Are 'Made In India'

One of the most important parts of a house is the television set. In the words of Joey Tribbianni, if you do not have a TV, "What's all your furniture pointed at?" There are many televisions brands that are completely made and manufactured in India. These Made in India TVs are not only affordable but also give all the best features. Here is a list of Indian TV brands in India

Onida

Onida is an India-based electronics company that started its journey in 1981. They started purely as a TV brand company, and then slowly shifted to manufacturing other home appliances as well. "It's Neighbour’s envy", Owner’s pride’ tagline is one of the most memorable ones in the history of Indian advertising. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Wada, Maharashtra and Roorkee in Uttarakhand. They produce over 3.4 Million Televisions. Onida has a wide range of stunning television sets, smart LED TVs with FIRE TV ranging from 20,000 to 99,000 as well.

Videocon Industries

One of the popular Indian TV companies is Videocon Industries started in the year 1985 in Aurangabad. It was started by Nandlal Madhavlal Dhoot. As per Anirudh Dhoot, his grandson, Videocon was the first company to bring colour TVs in India. It has over 100 models in TV, ranging from 24” to 98” displays. Videocon’s high-end TVs include Ai Smart TV, Liquid Luminous Display, Ultra HD, Wireless display connectivity and are even star-rated, which means they are power-saving.

T-Series Electronics

From a fruit juice seller to a cassette shop in Daryaganj and then to the leading music label, T-Series has done it all. Now they have also started manufacturing television sets as well. T-Series has introduced three models in TV, TSA8079BIS, L40HVC84U (TSA4021), TX-80KBT. The Indian smart TV screen sizes are of 80 CM to 98 CM and are at affordable price ranges. T-Series is known as an Indian company started by Shri Gulshan Kumar.

Micromax Informatics

Micromax Informatics is the largest phone manufacturer company in India and has opened its market in other gadgets as well. The company’s headquarters are set up in Gurugram, Haryana and was founded in 2008. Mohit Sharma, Dewas and Rohit Patel are the co-founders of the company. Micromax has a beautiful range of LED and smart TVs that give a theatre-like experience. Its subsidiary YU also has a range of TVs. One of its best models is the 50K2330UHD which has Sharp 4K Entertainment and a 1780 Viewing angle.

Intex TVs

Intex Technologies was incorporated in 1996 with its presence in Consumer Durables, IT and Mobile Accessories. It is one of India’s leading privately held company led by Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Narendra Bansal. It has also introduced a sub-brand named Avoir for the digital market which manufactures Indian smart TVs. Intex 127 cm (50 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV SF5004 is one of the most famous Intex models.

