Is UVideo A Chinese App & Who Is The Developer Behind The App? Details Here

India has been one of the top overseas destinations for Chinese app developers for a very long time. There are countless Chinese mobile apps that are widely popular in India, with millions of user downloads. However, after the anti-China sentiments in the country, many Indian users have been calling to ban China-based applications in order to support the movement.

As boycotting Chinese apps became a trend, an app called Remove China Apps gained popularity in India which allowed users to delete all the mobile apps on their devices that were developed in China. Soon after its launch, the app had lakhs of installations from the Google Play Store.

The app works by scanning a user’s smartphone to check and list down all the apps with China as their origin. However, the application was soon removed from the Google Play Store for violating some of their policies. And while some of the popular apps like TikTok are known for their Chinese origin, there are certain applications that can’t be easily identified.

What is UVideo?

UVideo is a video status app that allows users to turn their photos and videos into video status. These videos can be used as WhatsApp status or Facebook stories. The app offers an easy-to-use interface for creating and editing videos. UVideo requires Android version 4.4 and above. The current version of the app is 2.2.1.1000293, and you can run it in English and Simplified Chinese.

Is UVideo a Chinese app?

Yes, UVideo is a Chinese app that comes from the Android developer KWAI.XYZ STUDIO. The app has more than 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store right now. The developers have been active since 2018 and also published a few other apps on the platform, including the MV Master and VStatus. The UVideo and MV Master are two of their highly ranked applications on Google Play, both of which have been installed more than 50 million times as of now. All the mobile apps from this developer are available for free.

Image credits: Google Play Store