'Door Rahiye, Surakshit Rahiye' Says Indore Airport's AI Machine To Ensure Social Distance

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic when maintaining social distance is of paramount importance, Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport has come up with an innovative technique to maintain this. The airport administration has installed a smart machine with artificial intelligence-based sensors which give a message to maintain safe distance if the people are found in close proximity.

The machine is placed at the departure gate of the airport on an experimental basis to keep a check on the people standing in the queue after entering the airport. It gives messages in both languages Hindi and English. "Door Rahiye, Surakshit Rahiye and Keep Distance, Stay Safe", the machine says when it senses people in close proximity to each other.

BJP MP Shankar Lalwani inaugurated the machine on Wednesday at the Indore airport. While speaking with ANI at the inauguration, Lalwani said, "We can only follow social distancing norms and wear a mask to contain the spread of the virus. Everyone is wearing the mask but sometimes people forget to maintain social distance. For this purpose, Indore Airport authority has installed this machine."

"If someone does not follow social distancing norms, the device relays the message-'Door Rahiye, Surakshit Rahiye' to alert the individual, " Lalwani added.

He also noticed the luggage sanitising machine installed at the airport and congratulated the airport authority for implementing such safety measures. He added that PPE kits will also be provided to passengers in the future.

As many as 46 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, as per the data provided by the District Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 4,507, including 3,344 discharged cases and 211 fatalities. With the alarming rise in the COVID-19 infections across the country, Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 tally has risen to 12,448 cases, of which 2441 are active while 9473 have been cured with 534 fatalities as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With ANI inputs)