Apple Won't Manufacture IPhone 11 In India, Displays Reliance On China - Report

Apple is reportedly not keen on producing its flagship iPhones models in India despite considering setting up new factories over the past years. A report by the Wall Street Journal said that after analysing the current situation of the production halt in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, India was not deemed suitable by Apple for manufacturing their iPhone 11 series units, despite Apple’s push into the country in the recent past.

The report also suggested that the production of iPhone 11 will likely not take place in India due to the lack of skilled labour and robust infrastructure facilities in the country.

It also added that the company’s senior executives displayed reluctance over moving their production factories outside of China to countries like India and Vietnam, although there were repeated attempts by the company’s operations team.

Technology news: Apple fears jeopardising iPhone sales in China

In the past, Apple had even planned to relocate the manufacturing of iPhone 11 to Indi; however, the idea had to be rejected later over the fear that it may potentially jeopardise the product's sales in China that accounts for nearly a fifth of its total revenue. The availability of English-speaking affordable skilled labour in China was another major factor that kept Apple from letting go, the report added.

The report further added that as per a Foxconn executive, Apple is unlikely to make the shift due to a poor supply chain and that the labours available in India are not ready to manufacture the high-end, organic light-emitting diode models. Foxconn is a third-party producer of iPhones and does mass-scale productions in China and India.

Meanwhile, Apple continues to produce some of its older iPhone models in India, and moving the production of iPhone 11 in India as well could have been a major shift in the company’s strategy.

Image credits: Apple.com