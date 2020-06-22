IPhone 12 Release Date: When Will Apple Announce The New IPhone 12?

As per reports, the new iPhone 12 is set to launch in September 2020. As per reports, the iPhone 12 release date has been pushed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. It is alleged that Apple has ordered many more display panels to meet the large demand for phones, as predicted by the company. The production process of iPhone 12 is predicted to start by the end of July. According to an earlier report, production was set to commence by early June.

iPhone 12 product range and cost:

Apple has officially confirmed the number of iPhone 12 models. As per reports the new iPhone will have nine models namely- A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, and A2411. Further, the brand has also confirmed four clear product lines namely- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. As per iPhone 12 leaks, the starting range of the phone is predicted to be USD 650. Further, it is also alleged that iPhone 12 Max will approximately cost $750. This price range will be applicable for the smallest internal storage size version. On the other hand, if you wish to purchase an iPhone 12 Pro Max, you might have to shell out an extra $100 as compared to the iPhone 12 Max.

iPhone 12 features:

According to iPhone 12 leaks, the Pro model is predicted to have a 5.4-inch display along with a 6.1-inch screen. According to few, iPhone 12 might resemble the iPad Pro 2020 and the iPhone 4. Further, the phone is predicted to have a dual rear camera setup. iPhone 12 might also have a 12MP main camera and a 12MP telephoto lens. Users have also predicted a longer battery life for the new model. According to leaks, the smartphone might be available in three colours i.e. Gold, Silver, and Space Grey.

Here are the first iPhone 12 dummies: 3 sizes (5.4, 6.1, 6.7). Flat edges, 3 cameras on the bump like recent molds. Notch, cameras should not be taken 100%, but chassis promising. pic.twitter.com/fcw3bLhVEF — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 21, 2020

It is alleged that the iPhone 12 release date might even be postponed to October. As of date, several have released iPhone 12 leaks that predict the features, price range and iPhone 12 announcement date. While the release date of the phone might be postponed, users just can’t wait to own the new iPhone 12.

