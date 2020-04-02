What Is Slow Fast Slow App? How To Control Video Speed With This IPhone App

Many people in the world love to record memories and videos of self, nature, loved ones and more. If you amongst those incredibly creative individuals, you must be aware of how important the speed of a video is, and how it changes the entire feel of the recorded video. Apps like Slow Fast Slow help an individual to creatively change the speed of the video to give it mesmerising effects.
Slow Fast Slow is an app for manipulating the speed of videos you shoot on your iOS smartphones. It works especially well with slo-mo videos and one can use the automatic interactive timeline of the iPhone to slow down or speed up any video. Moreover, a person can also add pitch control, as well as clip reversal in their clips. The size of the file is just 6.3MB and the Slow Fast Slow app is free to download with in-app purchases.
