Kanpur Student Designs 'Air Purifier Robot', Soaks Pollutants & Releases Fresh Air

A class 11 student from Kanpur, Pranjal has developed an Air Purifier Robot, along with his classmate Aaredra, to get rid of the pollutants in the air as the pollution level continues to rise in several states across India. Pranjal and Aarendra's Air Purifier Robot is a unique tool that works like a purifier and soaks up all the pollutants in the air. Speaking about his invention, Pranjal informed that it has an air-purifying machine installed within it.

"With rising air pollution, I thought of building a robot that could purify the air in the environment and soak pollutants at the same time. We have installed a purifier within the device for this purpose," said the student from Kanpur. Speaking further, Pranjal added, "When operational, the robot can filter the polluted air and clean air would be released in the atmosphere whereas the polluted particles will remain behind in the air filter inside."

The student from Kanpur first demonstrated the robot in front of the principal of his school Pooja Awasthi. The principal hailed the student and informed that she was pleasantly surprised by the unique development. She also said that Pranjal is a 'future scientist' while adding that his invention is 'more worthy' now than ever.

"Pranjal is our future scientist, he has also helped a lot in the school lab. I am incredibly proud of the boy and the robot that he has built. Air pollution is a major concern of recent times and therefore, his invention seems more worthy than ever," said Principal Pooja Awasthi said.

NGT bans firecrackers due to dip in Air Quality Index

On Monday, the National Green Tribunal imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. This decision was announced to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from worsening and due to the poor air quality in the National Capital. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel informed that this order will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average Air Quality Index (AQI) during November (as per available data of last year) falls under 'poor' or 'worse' category.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, the Governments of Odisha, Rajasthan Sikhim, UT of Chandigarh, DPCC and Calcutta High Court have also banned the sale and use of firecrackers from November 9 to November 30 in areas where air quality is 'poor', 'very poor' and 'severe'. These orders came after experts informed that increasing air pollution can aggravate the risk of COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)