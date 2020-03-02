LED Sensors Can Prevent 'car Dooring' By Warning Drivers If A Biker Is Passing Through

Many cars companies employ some kind of senor system in their vehicles to help the driver monitor the area on the sides of the vehicle that fall in the driver’s blind spot. Carmaker Ford has come up with a similar mechanism called the ‘Exit Warning System’. This will notify both the car driver and the passenger if a cyclist or a biker is passing beside them while they are about to open the door of their car using simple LED sensors. This will also help in avoiding collisions and preventing any damage to the car door and the biker.

'Exit Warning System' - How it works?

The vehicle will come with cameras which will be mounted on the rear side to help detect cyclists, bikers, or other vehicles that are approaching the car in addition to LED sensors. When the car senses that a passenger is trying to unlock the door, the rear-view mirrors equipped with LEDs will start flashing as the car makes an alarm sound, similar to what it does during parking.

Friederike Philipsenburg, Vehicle Architecture Engineer of Ford in Europe, stated that cyclists and the increasing number of e-scooter riders have to face daily safety challenges on the busy roads which also includes avoiding car doors as they open. He added that Exit Warning System is just one of the ways that they are helping to make the roads better for everybody, whether they are driving a two-wheeler or four.

The Exit Warning System will soon undergo trials and if everything goes well, the system will be soon equipped in your next vehicle. Until that happens, just try to be more cautious while opening the car door.

Image credits: Unsplash | Bartosz Kwitkowski