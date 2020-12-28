LG Dishwasher 1E Error Code: What's The Issue & How To Fix It?

LG is a renown company with several incredible tech products in the range. The organisation offers some of the great dishwashers in the market. However, many of its customers are reporting about the LG Dishwasher 1E error code. If you have been wondering about how to fix the 1E error, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Why does LG Dishwasher show 1E error code?

LG Dishwasher 1E error code is programmed to indicate that the drain pump is running, and it is not receiving the back pressure that is needed. This also indicates that there is water leakage in the draining system. So, below is the list of all the possible problems and solutions that you need to know to fix the LG Dishwasher 1E error code.

How to fix the LG Dishwasher 1E Error?

Dishwasher Door May Be Leaking Check if there is water seeping through the dishwasher door. Check for any door seal rips or tears around the door seal. If you find that the door seal has any type of damage, remove and replace the door seal.

Dishwasher Drain Hose Installation Drain hose outlet installed lower than the base of your dishwasher? Drain hose outlet is installed lower than the base of your dishwasher may cause early draining. This can be the cause of the 1E error code. The height of the end of the drain hose must be over 10 inches from the bottom of the dishwasher. This is to prevent water from being siphoned from the tub too early. Check the drain hose for damage that may cause leakage. Replace the dishwasher drain hose if it is found to be damaged or leaking water.



Dishes in LG Dishwasher are not correctly loaded The way the pots and pans are positioning can cause the dishwasher to retain water that fills the dishwasher. This can cause the dishwasher to error out and think that there is a leak. Make sure all large pots and pans loaded inside the dishwasher are positioned in the racks correctly. Position the large pots and pans so they do not hold any excess water.



