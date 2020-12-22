Where Is Ake's Boat In AC Valhalla? Know All About The Case Of Missing Ale

Developed by Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has provided every player with a chance to get into the shoes of a Viking Warrior. With several mysteries and an interesting storyline, the Viking culture leaves no page unturned to present enough puzzles and quest to solve in the game.

While players are busy solving all the quests in the game, some are wondering about "where is Ake's boat in AC Valhalla?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is Ake's boat in AC Valhalla?

If you wondering about Ake's boat, it is pretty sure that you are on your way to solving the Case of the Missing Ale quest. For this quest, the players need to search for Ake and his boat which is something that is confusing a lot of players in the game. All you have to do is go to the quest marker in Grantebridgescire, located northwest of Utbech.

Once you are there, you will find Ake. He will be seen sitting on the edge of a cliff and, like Alwin, he's been at the Ale. Further in the game, He reveals that Saxon bandits stole all the booze and you have to get it back with him. But, Eivor will challenge him and you have to beat him down. Next, you have to 'find the secret brew'.

The latter is to find the brew and get it to where Ake's boat is. However, the barrel does not add into your inventory rather you have to carry it around on your back. Now, you also need to know where the boat is as there is no quest marker for it on the AC Valhalla Map.

Nevertheless, it is easy to find, just head west away from Utbech until you reach a road, then follow the road south until you reach the river. You will spot Ake and his boat waiting for you. Just carry the brew barrel along with you all the way. So, here's your Ake's boat location in AC Valhalla.

